I saw my first pumpkin floral pick in a store back in July, alongside the school supplies. Now it’s Labor Day weekend — already — and a sad reminder that summer is over.
When I was a kid, not only did Labor Day mark the end of summer, it was the start of school after three whole months of summer vacation. Three whole months of playing outside, getting dirty, rounding up the bat and gloves for softball games with Dad, riding our bikes and ponies, and doing our 4-H projects.
Summer offered the potential for mischief. I would probably still have the fingertip on the ring finger of my left hand if we had started school in early August like students do now. I would have been in school instead of at home, accidentally smashing my finger with my sister as my accomplice and co-conspirator.
The flipside of all that summer fun was three whole months of baling hay, mowing the yard, weeding the garden, and then canning and freezing bushels of vegetables and fruits for the coming winter.
We had to be ready for school by Labor Day. My mom, who was the commanding general and supply sergeant for an army of five, made sure the troops were outfitted with new shoes, new clothes and new school supplies.
Labor Day held different memories as I started my newspaper career. I worked for 18 years at The Star (then called the Evening Star) in Auburn, the epicenter of the classic car world.
Labor Day meant a weekend of all-hands-on-deck for the staff, working to cover the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, the car club by the same name, the museum by the same name, and the collector car auction.
Some years I got photos of the celebrities that came to town — Dale Robertson, Wayne Newton, Reggie Jackson, Lauren Hutton and a model named Cheyenne.
I was at the auction park in 1997 when the announcement came that Princess Diana had died in a car crash. Coincidentally, a car that had once belonged to her was in the building, waiting to cross the auction ring. A crew moved the car to a better exhibit space and people covered it with flowers in her memory.
As Life editor, I usually drew assignments to cover the auxiliary events such as the antique show, the quilt show and decorator showcase home, all elements of the festival for many years.
I saw Labor Day, and that festival, from a different perspective when I went to work as the publicist for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. Again the staff was all-hands-on-deck to plan the Friday wine tasting, the Saturday gala ball and the welcoming party for thousands of visitors.
Labor Day was also the bellwether for another big event in September for my family — the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Son Jeremy and daughter Dawn both exhibited beef, swine and an occasional sheep in 4-H for more than a decade. Labor Day was always the milestone marking the time to clean out the show box, polish the halters, find the lead ropes and dig out the combs to get ready for the fair and make those animals look their best for the judges.
After the kids finished 4-H, our family exhibited our Belgian draft horses at the fair. Labor Day continues to be the same routine of cleaning the show box, halters and harness and restocking supplies. It’s good to have everything ready, as washing a Belgian draft horse is like washing a pickup truck.
And for me, it’s vital to find my stepstool. As hair stylist for the Belgians, I can’t comb their manes and tails without it.
Like everything else in 2020, Labor Day will be different this year. Ligonier’s Marshmallow Festival — canceled. The ACD Festival — canceled. The DeKalb County Fair — canceled. The Tri-State Bluegrass Festival — canceled. The Kendallville Apple Festival — canceled.
What won’t be canceled is enjoying the last gasp of summer and looking forward to seeing the fall colors.
