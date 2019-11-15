Angela brought up the subject of Veteran’s Day with Evelyn, 5, and told her they have veterans in the family whose photos she could take to her kindergarten class. Her uncle Andy Mapes is in the Army, and his wife, her aunt Kate, is Navy. Evelyn immediately became excited: “I know who our veteran is — aunt Erin!” Erin Sako, Angela’s sister, is a veterinarian. (It turns out the next World Veterinary Day is April 25th, 2020. They will be sure to send a card to their awesome aunt Erin!) — Angela Mapes Turner (mother of Evelyn) of Auburn
This touched Jacqueline’s heart. Two weeks ago their twin granddaughters turned 8. Their big brother will be 17 next month. He is a fantastic child with compassion and love. Being the oldest, he has always looked after his four siblings. He posted a picture of the girls with these words: “Crazy to think they’re 8 ... time flies. You girls are still the greatest thing to ever happen to me. I’ve never loved anything or anyone quite as much as I love you. I’ll always be around for you. I love you so much. Happy birthday.” — Jacqueline Burkhart of Auburn
West Noble High School has hosted its large high school and middle school cross country invitational for many years. Five years ago West Noble Primary School Principal Brian Shepherd began an elementary school invitational on the Friday evening before the big West Noble Invite. Hundreds of children K-5 showed up this year from about 11 schools, to run, finishing at the “official” chute, with a large electronic time clock, red and blue flags, banners, etc. Eva, 5, joined a mass of kindergartners and first grade children, for the first “real” race of her life. She finished well, receiving a green ribbon as the fifth girl overall. Later, at dinner, her grandmother, Vi, asked Eva if her father, a runner as well, had given her any advice. “Yes,” Eva answered seriously. “He told me, ‘Don’t walk.’ Even if I got tired, I could run slower, but don’t walk. So, I didn’t walk!” But then, Eva added, with a very sad face, “But then, when I got to that really narrow part at the end, they told me I had to walk.” Eva’s eyes started to water up, “So then, I walked,” she said. She looked sadly at her father. He smiled. They all told Eva that was OK — she had finished and she was in the chute! — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
Andy, 8, got a doughnut from Heyerly’s Bakery. His mother, Jennie, said he would have to eat it after supper, knowing he was a picky eater. Andy pleaded and promised he would eat his supper if he ate the doughnut now and she let him eat it. Later at suppertime, it took him quite a while to eat. “Oh that little sneaker,” his mother said. — Jennie Collins (mother of Andy) of Markle
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.