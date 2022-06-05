In 2006 — at the suggestion of her boss, Dave Hunter, president of Parkview Noble Hospital — Jane Roush joined the Rotary Club of Albion.
Hunter was planning to join Kendallville’s Rotary Club and he thought it would be nice if she, as the director of Parkview Noble Foundation, joined the Albion group.
That was the first step of Jane’s journey to the pinnacle of Rotary’s District 6540 — District Governor.
She has been leading District 6540 which covers the northern third of Indiana and includes about 2,100 members in 57 clubs since June 2021.
Rotary was not new to Jane. Both her father — formerly a school superintendent in Greenwood — and her husband, Dr. Alan Roush, who was president of the Kendallville club during the early 1980s, were very active in Rotary. (As was Alan’s father, Dr. Robert Roush.) Over the years Jane was an integral part of countless Rotary projects.
During an interview in their home on Little Long Lake, north of Kendallville, Jane said the key to Rotary’s appeal is that it builds on the passions of individual members.
“We start with something because someone asks or encourages us to be involved,” Jane said. “But then we stay with the project (and the club) because the service that is being done is meaningful (to the people involved).”
Rotary clubs carry out the themes of their district and international leaders in a variety of ways. For example, Rotary International’s president this year — Shekhar Mehta, of the Rotary Club of Calcutta-Mahanagar, West Bengal, India — outlined the theme “Serve to Change Lives with these 2021-2022 goals:
(1) Each One Bring One in membership and for service projects
(2) Empowering Girls
(3) Rotary Days of Service
“He left it up to individual districts and clubs as to how we wanted to do it,” Jane said.
“We decided we wanted to work on leadership training for girls and ending human trafficking. Originally, I thought how am I going to get people in rural Indiana to think about human trafficking but it quickly became apparent that it was an issue throughout District 6540. I am amazed how clubs embraced the education and action to combat the problem in Northern Indiana.”
Among District 6540’s various approaches to the goals were:
• A world affairs conference for high school students in Valparaiso
• The Lowell club’s participation in “Free the Girls.” Rotarians collect new and gently used bras; “Free the Girls” sends them to Africa and Central American countries and women who have been brought out of trafficking sell the bras to women in their area. The women then use the money they earn to help sustain themselves. The Rotarians discovered a bra collection site for bras for “Free the Girls” is in Chesterton. Also collected are old t-shirts that are woven into rugs.
• Goshen Rotarians conducted a huge walk-a-thon for Destiny Rescue which rescues children from sexual slavery and Rahab’s Daughters which fights human trafficking locally and internationally.
• Granger Rotarians met with the sheriff of St. Joseph County and now the sheriff’s department is planning to add a whole unit on human trafficking to their training.
It is all about building awareness and growing collaborations, Jane said. That is how service organizations can really make a difference.
Empowering girls to stay in school
Most people are unaware that 25% of middle school and high school girls in the U.S. miss school because they lack the funds for personal hygiene supplies. So at its recent district conference members of District 6540 — including Kendallville Rotary Club member SuzAnne Handshoe, mayor of Kendallville — packed personal positivity period pouches to give to school nurses and locations such as boys and girls clubs.
Especially meaningful praise for Jane’s passion, skills and dedication come from her husband Alan, 67, who has held innumerable local and state civic and professional leadership positions over the years.
“I have led multiple capital campaigns that have raised thousands of dollars for community projects including the YMCA and Trinity Church United Methodist,” he said. “In all of those endeavors, I have never witnessed the commitment, dedication or perseverance that was Jane’s in serving as district governor! Her passion and energy for the cause of Rotary never dimmed!”
Many people are aware of Rotarians’ positive contributions to their communities but are unaware of the lives they are helping to save and/or improve around the world.
During her year as district governor, the most dramatic illustration of the “power of we” for Jane was the dedication of a cardiac pediatric hospital in India that she attended via zoom.
“A lot of babies in India are born with congenital heart disease,” she said. “Many more than in the U.S. A doctor from India who practices in Fort Wayne has worked with the Fort Wayne club to build at least three cardiac hospitals in India. If the babies don’t receive these life-saving surgeries, they will die before age 5.”
The surgery is provided free of cost. During the virtual dedication, Jane met some of the parents with their children. “It starts with one person’s idea and the connection grows with people from multiple areas in the U.S. and the world. It’s ‘the power of we’ — the dollars we put into the Rotary Foundation are matched with dollars for global grants and it makes such a huge difference in people’s lives.”
Kendallville Rotarians, for example, along with area clubs undertook a large and successful project to install water tanks in Guanajuato, Mexico, under the leadership of former Auburn Rotary Club President Ana Boman.
Other large Rotary Foundation grants with local roots were for toilet blocks in schools in Mexico and India so that girls don’t need to drop out of school when they reach puberty.
A year of travel
During her year as governor for District 6540, Jane Roush visited all 57 clubs at least once. Two of the visits were virtual because two clubs were still meeting virtually last fall.
She returned to several clubs for special events, helped establish new clubs and attended the world affairs conference in Valparaiso, focusing on ending human trafficking.
In addition, she was a speaker at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards weekend in Delphi at Camp Tecumseh, which included youth leaders from Noble County: Keith Knafel of Central Noble, Ryan Norden of East Noble and Carolina Flores, Brian Diaz, Bethany Trinklein and Madison Lazar all of West Noble.
In addition, she organized and led the District 6540 conference in May at Notre Dame.
Growing membership and engaging members by finding their passion have been goals of Jane. “Rotary’s motto is service above self,” she said. “Members believe in service but finding their passion early on in their membership is important.”
During the past year District 6540 gained two new clubs: a satellite club in Huntertown, under the wings of Fort Wayne’s Anthony Wayne Rotary Club and a new Rotaract Club at Purdue Northwest at Westville. Rotaract is for people 18-40 years of age.
Jane said new members are always welcome. For information contact Jane at Rotaryroush@gmail.com or go to Rotary.org.
Rotary’s seven areas of focus:
Peace and conflict prevention/resolution
Disease prevention and treatment
Water and sanitation
Maternal and child health
Basic education and literacy
Economic and community development
The environment
Fast Facts:
• Rotary was founded in 1905 in Chicago. Today it has about 1.4 million members worldwide.
• Membership was originally limited to men; membership was opened to women in 1987; today nearly half of Rotary’s members are women.
• Worldwide there are 530 district governors; Jane Roush of Kendallville is governor of District 6540. Each district governor serves for one year, but prior to assuming the role he or she spends three years in training for the position.
• Tim Gibson of Fort Wayne will become the new district governor of District 6540 at the inaugural June 28 in Fort Wayne.
• District 6540 — the top third of Indiana — has 57 clubs with about 2,000 members.
• Jennifer Jones of Canada will become the first woman president of Rotary International July 1.
• The international gathering of Rotary International is this weekend (June 4-8) in Houston.
