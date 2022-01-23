The COVID-19 pandemic has caused increased use of digital screens along with the increase in “E-learning” days that had already been implemented in our schools.
Unfortunately, there may be some significant downsides to spending so much screen time.
Although the long-term implications for current schoolchildren are not clear, eye professionals have expressed some concern about a problem called convergence insufficiency, which sometimes persists for a lifetime.
Convergence insufficiency is an impairment of the eyes working together properly. Symptoms include headaches while reading, words that seem to move around the page, blurriness, double vision and eye fatigue. It can be treated with exercise, prism glasses, or (rarely) surgery.
Previous research linked the use of digital screens to convergence insufficiency, so when many schools shifted to distance learning for the pandemic, researchers at the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia studied whether it would impact students’ eyes.
They surveyed 110 healthy students 10-17 years old regarding eye symptoms before and after a day of virtual school. The participants spent an average of about seven hours per day in virtual school.
The participants answered questions on the Convergence Insufficiency Symptom Survey (CISS), which consists of 15 questions about eye complaints: 61% of the participants reported an increase in convergence insufficiency symptoms.
The researchers also found that, on average, the more hours each student spent in virtual school, the higher their CISS scores.
This makes sense because reading requires convergence. The same problem might occur in traditional school if the students were looking at books all day instead of focusing on objects at various distances in their classrooms, such as the teacher or the whiteboard.
Parents can help prevent convergence insufficiency during school by reminding their children to take breaks. The 20/20/20 rule is recommended: After 20 minutes of work that involves looking at objects nearby, students should take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.
For a more local prospective, I contacted optometrist Dr. Craig Lichlyter who gave the following feedback:
“I agree entirely with the conclusion of the research, based both on the ‘book science’ of binocularity (the eyes functioning as a team) and based on the patients seen in the office day in and day out! It is an issue, not just for students aged 10-17!
“Convergence insufficiency is an issue for those in the workplace or in the classroom who spend blocks of time exceeding two continuous hours on a PC, laptop, notebook or smartphone. The researchers have developed a quantitative assessment of the clinical symptoms that we hear in the office daily: ‘My eyes are very tired by mid-day,’ ‘my eyes are slow to focus from far to near and vice versa,’ ‘I am having trouble holding my focus on the computer, especially toward the end of the day.’ Convergence insufficiency can affect all patients between ages 5 and early 50’s.
“The lack of blinking while focusing on near point objects, especially digital targets, is well documented in medical literature as problematic. It causes or worsens dry eye, a medical condition known as Keratitis Sicca. This condition is quite uncomfortable and causes blurred vision.
“I agree that convergence insufficiency can best be addressed by taking breaks from the digital demand (such as the 20-20-20 rule mentioned in this article), however what many do during that break time is pull out their smart phone, which does nothing to relieve the eye stress!
“New eyeglass lens technologies have created a very good treatment for convergence insufficiency. These lenses are generated with advanced digital technology using computer-controlled diamond blades. The lenses, called Accommodative Support Lenses, provide a ‘reading boost’ at the bottom of the lens, which is different than the prescription needed for distance vision. This aids the eye in focusing on your device (PC, laptop, notebook, smart phone) and helps to relieve eyestrain. The lens is not a bifocal, and it is not a progressive addition lens.
“The researchers did not elaborate on another concern with increased use of devices, which is exposure to visible Blue Light. The Accommodative Support Lenses are treated with a high-quality Blue Blocker (not all Blue Blockers are good quality), which reduces the visible Blue Light that reaches the eye.
“We proactively prescribe Accommodative Support Lenses with a Blue-Light Blocker to all patients who use a screen for any significant portion of their day. We hear from those patients on a daily basis that their lenses have relieved eyestrain and improved comfort at the end of their day.”
My thanks to Dr. Lichlyter for his input and expertise.
