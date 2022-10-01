“And thou shalt rejoice before the Lord thy God, thou, and thy son, and thy daughter, and thy manservant, and thy maidservant, and the Levite that is within thy gates, and the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, that are among you, in the place which the Lord thy God hath chosen to place His name there.” (Deuteronomy 16:11 KJV)
“And God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food.” (Genesis 1:20 ESV)
I did not want to go to the grocery store the other day … but went we did. My husband waits in the car ... I go in and “socialize.” (think I need to get out more often, but do not have many places to go). A month ago I had a great time at the doctor’s office!!
Well, I love pickled okra, which is very hard to find. I found three jars at the store, however, could reach only one ... barely reached the second one, without dropping it, and could not reach the third. So, I went looking for some help ... no clerks ... however ...
God sent me three young men. I asked the tallest one, who was really handsome, if he thought he could help me reach the okra jar. He said, “Sure, be glad to.” So away we went and one of the guys, a smaller cute guy, pushed the cart and the other kept on going.
He got the jar down, I thanked him profusely and he smiled. I said, “I am just a crazy old lady who appreciates you so much, and may I ask your name?” He said, “My name is Victor.” Again, I thanked him, wanted to hug him, but these days — I do not hug. I did take down my mask to let him know how much I was smiling. (While I was talking to Victor, the other young man was looking up my son, on FB, on his phone, and had the biggest smile on his face.)
I told him I had been a teacher and then a social worker and loved people! I also mentioned my son, who is a singer with a band, and they went their way and I mine.
Then, I had this thought come into my mind. Call my son — which I did. Now he does not always answer when I call, but tonight he did! So, I told my son about this young man and told him I had told the young man a little about my son and that if the young man was ever anyplace where my son was playing and he went to see him, would my son give him a shirt?” My son said, “I sure would, Mom.”
Well, then, I was able to catch up with the guys, again, (while still on the cell with my son) and I asked my son if he would speak to this young man, then asked the young man if he would like to talk to my son, and the young man said, “Yes.” And, I know my son thanked Victor for helping me. So we are standing there, the younger guy is smiling “ear to ear” and Victor is smiling. So, I think I had a great night!
Victor and his friend had fun, and my son loves his mom so much — he always is so kind to me and always says “yes,” to my requests. I am sure he had a big smile on his face and in his soul. And me, well, I was “dancing around,” in my mind and feeling full of joy!
I told Victor I would keep him in my prayers and I will also pray for his friends. I was sorry I did not ask the friend’s name, as well, but I was so excited, the way I get — acting like a “teenager,” when I am 77 years old!
Our Father so blesses me with these experiences and He knew it was about time I had one. So I just had to share.
I needed this time to meet up with “our Father’s Children,” which I have missed so very much during “this” time we are going through. My soul needs other people. A lot of my writing comes from my “adventures” and the adventures other folks share with me, strangers, and folks I know. How blessed I am!
A sweet young friend of mine said I just need to go to a “coffee shop,” or someplace like that, and sit awhile and see what happens. Really do not have any faith in that, because I did not do those things, before “this time,” so why now?
No, I listen to what our Father “sends to my soul” … just like going to the store when I really did not want to go!
So, I will just continue to pray, listen and see where our Father sends me, in His timing — to bring me joy, and hopefully, give someone else some joy, love, and kindness that I feel in my heart, for all those I meet.
No, far from being “nice all the time,” I am human. Still get upset with folks who do not “play nice,” but then again, I just pray for them, and me, and hope that we all will learn to “play nice,” by praying and asking for guidance from our Father.
Forgive me for talking about myself, however, I just want to “shout it out to the world,” to keep talking to God. He sees us and knows, truly before we ask, what we need to get us through these times, and how we can do our best to give others we meet, some joy, laughter, love and care.
Love to all, who read this. If you will pray for me that I can get out more and have these experiences where I am so blessed and feel, maybe others are too, by whatever “goofy” thing I happen to do to bring joy to someone else, including myself.
“May our Father bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have, and may you all go forth with a sweet and loving smile on your face; a sparkle in your heart, that radiates about you and draws folks to you; and joyful words of hope, for all our world; people; animals, both wild and domestic; the beautiful nature our Father gave to us; and share your blessings.’ In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
Leigh Moran
