After a recent question from a homeowner that was having trouble with their insurance company, in getting the right work completed on their home after storm damage. I did receive a letter from Mike suggesting that homeowners contact a professional public adjuster and yes, that is a good way to go if you are having troubles getting the right results from your insurance company or their claims adjuster team.
I have run into these professionals in the past and they can be worth the money and normally are paid for by the insurance company as part of the claim. Yes, there is another entire world of big property claims that have to be negotiated and researched for complex commercial industrial and some residential claims. When it comes to loss of use or rental issues to depreciating of materials there are so many issues that can cause complication, and yes, these professionals can help. If your loss is a complicated one and restoration to say a historical component or the complexity of a project reconstruction, they are trained and experienced in working with insurance companies and adjusters to get you more acceptable results. Keep in mind that there are not too many of these professional adjusters and usually they will come from the big population areas like Chicago and Indianapolis, and yes, they can drive from anywhere.
In our rural area, and with most basic insurance losses, an experienced contractor can also help navigate the process for an acceptable outcome for you and your house. Mike did reiterate what I mentioned in my column, that you never want to let a contractor that you have no experience with, speak on your behalf or for you to give a contractor the right to negotiate on you, the homeowner’s behalf, is not recommended. If a contractor is knocking on your door, you definitely want to explore all your options by calling a local experienced, insured contractor.
