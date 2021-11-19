This past week we were blessed to be with our granddaughter Sara, 5, while her parents enjoyed a long birthday weekend away. Here are a few stories from our time together.
Each evening Sara begins the Lord’s prayer this way: “Our Father who works in heaven ...” When we corrected her, she said “Our Father does work in heaven!” So her version is something she sticks with.
When we first arrived, Sara pointed out a number of ladybugs between the screen and the glass of their dining room windows. The ladybugs were fun to watch and Sara said they were her “pets.” The next morning she noticed the ladybugs were gone. “Oh, it’s so sad,” she reported to me. “All our pets died.”
After her parents had been gone for about 24 hours, Sara asked me, “When is your daughter coming home?”
One morning I couldn’t access my email on my phone. “Oh, I don’t think my phone is working,” I said with great concern, frustration and dismay. Sara came to look over my shoulder. “Check the weather,” she said. “If the weather works, your phone is working.” She was right. My problem was a memory problem; I simply needed to free up more memory.
On Friday night Sara asked if she could put a child’s tattoo on her wrist; the small tattoo was a unicorn with a few stars. She said tattoos aren’t allowed in school so she would wash it off in the shower Sunday night. Monday morning she noticed the tattoo was still slightly visible. “I can’t believe it’s still alive!” she said. Vegetable oil easily removed the last traces.
+++
Here are the last four of the Ten Commandments to Parents (from children), by Dr. Kevin Leman, as published by Abigail Van Buren (Dear Abby) in 1990.
6. I need your encouragement to grow. Please go easy on the criticism; remember you can criticize the things I do without criticizing me.
7. Please give me the freedom to make decisions concerning myself. Permit me to fail, so that I can learn from my mistakes. Then someday I will be prepared to make the kinds of decisions life requires of me.
8. Please don’t do things over for me. Somehow that makes me feel that my efforts didn’t quite measure up to your expectations. I know it’s hard, but please don’t try to compare me with my brother or my sister.
9. Please don’t be afraid to leave for a weekend together. Kids need vacations from parents, just as parents need vacations from kids. Besides it’s a great way to show kids that your marriage is very special.
10. Please take me to Sunday school and church regularly, setting a good example for me to follow. I enjoy learning more about God.
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.