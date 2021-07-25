This is the time of year when we risk excessive exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is associated with sunburn, aging skin appearance and skin cancer. Sunscreens are widely used to reduce these risks, but questions remain about their effectiveness and safety. So, I will give you a little review of the subject.
UV radiation capable of injuring the skin is classified based on wavelength as UVB, UVA2 and UVA1. UVA, which makes up 95% of UV radiation, penetrates deep in the skin and causes long-term damage. UVB, which is mostly absorbed in the shallow skin layer (epidermis), is largely responsible for the redness of sunburn. Both UVA and UVB radiation can cause skin aging and skin cancer.
The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is the ratio of the amount of UV radiation required to produce a minimally detectable sunburn on sunscreen-protected skin to the amount required on unprotected skin. The amount of redness-producing UV radiation (primarily UVB) that penetrates through a sunscreen product to reach the skin is affected by factors such as exposure time, intensity of solar energy and the amount of sunscreen product applied.
When properly applied, a sunscreen with an SPF of 15, 30, 50 or 100 allows 1/15, 1/30, 1/50, or 1/100, respectively, of redness-producing UV light to reach the skin. The percentage of redness-producing UV radiation absorbed by sunscreens is 93% with SPF 15, 97% with SPF 30, 98% with SPF 50, and 99% with SPF 100. So, you can see that there is not much difference in effect in SPF above 30.
Several organic (chemical) sunscreens that absorb different wavelengths of UV radiation are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The two FDA-approved inorganic sunscreens, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, can block UVB, UVA2 and UVA1 penetration.
Some plant-derived extracts with antioxidant effects have demonstrated protective activity in lab tests. Green tea extract, carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, and Polypodium leucotomos extract (derived from a South American species of fern) have been shown to reduce sunburn and improve signs of skin damage in humans. But data are limited and none of these substances are FDA-approved for sun protection.
In the amounts customarily applied to skin, no sunscreen product provides the labeled degree of protection. Studies have shown that consumers usually apply less than half the FDA recommended amount. Nevertheless, studies have found that long-term daily sunscreen use combined with other sun-protective measures reduces the risk of some nonmelanoma skin cancers and can reduce other adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation. Using a sunscreen with a high SPF may prevent DNA damage in the skin even when the sunscreen application is less than optimal.
All organic sunscreens, especially oxybenzone, can cause contact allergic reactions, but severe reactions are uncommon. Since these chemicals penetrate the skin, detectable levels have been reported in human plasma, urine, breast milk, amniotic fluid and fetal and cord blood. Hormonal activity has been reported in lab studies. Whether such exposure could affect hormone levels or result in other adverse effects in humans is unclear.
Studies have found that inorganic compounds, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, do not penetrate or minimally penetrate the skin, suggesting that internal toxicity is unlikely.
Hawaii, Key West, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and some island nations have banned the sale of sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and/or octinoxate because they can cause coral reef bleaching. The U.S. Virgin Islands has also banned octocrylene. Even zinc oxide and titanium dioxide may also have negative effects on the environment, including coral bleaching.
Sunscreen use is generally recommended for children over six months old during any sun exposure that might burn unprotected skin. Inorganic sunscreens are less likely than organic sunscreens to cause irritation and sensitization.
Data on sunscreen use in pregnancy are limited. But some studies suggest that oxybenzone may result in reproductive toxicity and Hirschsprung’s disease in babies. So, inorganic sunscreens are generally preferred for pregnant women.
The amount of sun exposure required for vitamin D synthesis is much lower than the amount that produces sunburn. Most people require eight minutes or less of unprotected exposure to summer sun to maximize synthesis of vitamin D. But whether sunscreen use could lead to vitamin D deficiency is unclear.
For maximum efficacy, sunscreen should be applied about 15-30 minutes before sun exposure and reapplied at least every two hours and after swimming or sweating. Water-resistant sunscreens remain effective for 40 or 80 minutes while swimming or sweating. But no sunscreens are completely waterproof.
For maximum effect, approximately one teaspoon of sunscreen should be applied to the face and neck and one to each arm while two teaspoons should be applied to the torso and two to each leg.
When using both a sunscreen and an insect repellent, the sunscreen should be applied first. Applying the insect repellent chemical DEET after sunscreen has been shown to reduce the SPF of the sunscreen. But applying sunscreen second may result in too much absorption of DEET. Use of products that combine a sunscreen with an insect repellent is not recommended because the sunscreen may need to be reapplied more often and in greater amounts than the repellent.
In addition to sunscreen use, you can seek shade during hours of peak sunlight (10 a.m. — 2 p.m.), and wearing sun-protective clothing, including long-sleeve shirts, pants, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses.
Have a safe and sunny summer.
