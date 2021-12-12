The time right around 5:45 p.m. is my favorite part of the day.
We’re about a month out from Luke’s third birthday, an approaching date that makes me wonder what happened to the previous three years.
It’s true what they say that these earlier years go by so fast. It’s hard to comprehend that Luke was born in a time about a year before COVID-19 and everything that’s happened since is a blur.
Starting a family was one of my three life goals and one that I was really looking forward to.
I had a mostly good childhood and I had a great dad growing up, who set a good example for me to model when thinking about parenting some day on my own.
So when Ashley and I finally hit a spot in our lives where we could take that plunge, I was ready to give it a shot. When Luke came along on Jan. 18, 2019, it was the start of a new adventure.
And it’s been a lot of hard work.
I don’t care what some people will say — infants are terrible. They’re not cute. They’re disgusting, with bodily fluids being expelled (sometimes normally and other times violently) from every orifice. They’re frustrating in the sense that their only form of communication is crying and infant crying is evolutionarily designed to be grating in order to force you as a parent to address it.
At the youngest age, kids are all work and no reward.
Then, they get a little older and crack that first smile and it’s the first glimpse that maybe the lack of sleep and the wailing is going to be worth it.
Luke got a little bigger and started crawling and then walking and babbling. While he slept at night and didn’t cry as much, he became a different kind of exhausting because now he was mobile and wanting to get into everything. And, like the infant stage, communication remained difficult, leading to a lot of frustration, fits and tantrums.
There were times after an exhausting weekend trying to manage Luke on Saturday and Sunday, a return to daycare for him and work for me were a brief respite.
But I powered through. That was the age when he was addicted to his books and I can’t count how many hours we spent on the floor, Luke sitting on my lap, reading the same handful of books over and over and over and over.
Then he hit his preschool age, where he’s at now, and things started to fall into place.
Luke started talking and building his vocabulary. He could now tell me if he wanted juice or milk, what he wants to wear to daycare, what he’s looking for and can’t find that’s making him upset.
He’s learned what’s OK and what’s off-limits around the house. He can occupy himself for short periods of time, watching Mickey Mouse or Cars or Toy Story or Scooby Doo for a little bit, so I can prepare dinner without him bothering me and throwing fits in the kitchen because I’m not paying attention to him. He can sit on the floor and play with his Hot Wheels cars or other toys and enjoy himself without needing me to be his primary source of entertainment 24/7.
On my end, there’s still a lot of work to be done. We’re still teaching him stuff, working on his behavior, practicing potty training and more. Between that stuff and my day job, there’s still little time for much else.
Add other kinds of stresses on top and there’s times where I feel like I’m on the verging of breaking in two.
But that’s why I like 5:45 p.m. so much.
Most days now I’m the one who picks up Luke from daycare. I go in and sign him out in the attendance book up front. Most days he’s in the gym at the front of the building playing with the other kids waiting for their parents to pick them up.
When the teacher sees me approaching, she’ll usually tip Luke off that I’m there. He’ll turn his head and see me through the gym windows.
And then, he’ll call out at the top of his lungs: “DAAAAAAAAADDY!” and go sprinting toward the door and out into the hall and right up to me where he latches onto my leg with a big, excited hug.
Being a dad is the hardest, most tiring job I’ve ever taken on.
But every weekday, those 15 seconds when I get to pick up Luke and see the unbridled excitement in him knowing that I’m there for him, it makes every effort and sacrifice I make every day for him absolutely, 100% worth it.
