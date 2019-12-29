Let’s go there and talk about diversity in politics, specifically in the voter demographic.
About a week ago, I was browsing Twitter and feeling snarky, as usual. Someone had posted a tweet that said “Tired of all the political posts? Here’s a picture of a kitten.” Said photo of a kitten was a kitten with a red “Make America Great Again” hat perched on its head. A nice little joke.
I made the observation: “Can’t help but notice the kitten is white like most of Trump’s voter base” with a laughing emoji.
OK, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment. Some of the right-wing followers who hate political correctness and aren’t snowflakes about their feelings took offense.
One person called it “tasteless,” which I can agree with. It was a cheap shot. But another said it was a “baseless claim,” to which I defended, because, while the comment was snarky, it is, at it’s heart, true.
According to Pew Research Center’s analysis of votes in the 2016 election, the demographic breakdown of votes for President Trump came from 54% white voters, with just 28% support from Hispanic voters and only 6% from black voters.
Overall, Trump’s support in 2016 came from 88% white voters, compared to Hillary Clinton, who had support from 60% white and 40% non-white voters.
The re-election campaign is hoping a good economy may bolster performance in 2020 in racial groups that typically don’t vote Republican, but only time will tell.
Anyhow, that gets us to the forward-looking part and something that should be of concern to anyone who likes to push the “R” button in the ballot box — current demographics are trending against this kind of lopsided base.
The Census Bureau projects that by next year, 49.8% of babies born in America will be non-Hispanic whites. Also based on those projections, the percentage of white Americans currently living in the U.S. vs. all other groups will slide under 50% by 2044.
If trends stay on track, there will be no majority racial group in America. All groups, as defined by the Census, will be a plurality.
So how does this tie back to the political landscape?
According to Pew, in 2016, white voters made up 74% of the electorate, while Hispanic and black voters were each only 10%.
There were 135.5 million votes cast in 2016. If you keep the vote total the same for simplicity (they would likely rise, since the population is still growing) but adjust the demographic groups to 2044 numbers — with for simplicity sake saying Hispanic and black each increase to 20% share — and apply the 2016 ratios — 56% of 50% gives 28, while 28% of 20% gives 5.6 and 6% of 20% gives 1.2.
Totaled together, if you were to apply the Trump vote ratios to a more diverse 2044 electorate, you could estimate he’d get 34.8% of the popular vote compared to the 45.9% he got in 2016.
That’s a guaranteed loss for any candidate, regardless of the Electoral College.
Some GOP strategists have been worried about this for years. You’ve probably heard of it described as “broadening the base.”
The year 2044 is only seven presidential cycles away. That’s not a huge amount of time when it comes to long-range planning and trying to realign a political landscape.
Right now, the Republican party draws a lot of support from areas that are rural and those rural areas tend to be much whiter, while Democrats tend to do better in urban areas that are generally more diverse.
Simply put, the Republican party will need to court new voters and re-align its stars if it wants to stay competitive nationwide further into the 21st century. Based on the current demographic breakdowns and trends, the current coalition isn’t likely to cut it long-term.
Right now, the policies the party puts out don’t speak to a wide section of minority voters. Trump may improve in demographics next year, but I’d doubt it will be a monumental shift that will change the field long-term. So as Republicans think about a post-Trump era someday, demographics will have to be a consideration.
Barring some issue that completely shakes up the parties’ makeups (think Civil Rights Act), Republicans should be planning more ways to reach groups that don’t vote red and adopt policies that will convince them to give the Grand Old Party a try.
Otherwise, the GOP may find its political success dies out with the generation of white Baby Boomers that make up a good chunk of its core.
