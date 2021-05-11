On Monday, I returned to Albion to get my second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
I’m happy to report that, in the time since getting my first Moderna vaccine, I didn’t die. I didn’t develop any weird ticks, didn’t suddenly turn autistic, didn’t get paralyzed, didn’t have my head spin around shooting vomit like The Exorcist.
Outside of my left arm being a bit sore for about two days, nothing bad happened.
I’m shocked that the anti-vaxx crowd on Facebook was, as usual, wrong.
Now as my second shot circulates, we’ll wait to see whether there are any impacts from this dose.
As my immune system works to recognize and kill off the intruding mRNA right now, maybe I’ll be feeling a little lousy today and tomorrow. I know some people who felt a bit feverish or those who just felt kind of fatigued for a couple days. Likewise, I know a couple people in the office who had absolutely no side effects after getting their second dose (both got it in Auburn so maybe DeKalb County has the good stuff).
Whatever may happen today and tomorrow, it’s only likely to last a day, maybe two or three at worst. Beyond that, I’ll bounce back to normal and achieve the status of fully vaccinated in two weeks.
At 34, I’m happy to do my part to put an end to the pandemic. As I’ve said before, although I’m not at significant risk myself due to my age, getting vaccinated does more than just protect me.
It protects my son Luke, who at 2 can’t get a vaccine. It protects some family members who refuse to get the vaccine despite being older and having lung conditions from smoking. It protects everyone I come into contact with as I’ll now be far less likely to contract and transmit active virus.
It even protects all my superfans on the KPC Facebook page who come there to actively spout disinformation about COVID-19, should I ever have the pleasure of meeting them in person.
But getting vaccinated also gets me a few added perks, too, beyond the satisfaction of being a helpful member of society.
After reaching full vaccination, I won’t have to get tested or quarantine if I’m exposed to someone who is COVID positive, which means no more days missed out of the office. I can also safely hang around maskless with other vaccinated people and attend large gatherings with the confidence that I’m highly unlikely to pick up the virus.
To get all these benefits, it cost me less than an hour of my time, $0 and the slight inconvenience of some minor side effects.
To me, that seems like a pretty good deal, although I’m sure it’s a much harder sell to people who feel that putting a piece of cloth over their face for 10 minutes to run inside Walmart to get a gallon of milk is the greatest oppression in human history.
Vaccine demand is already tumbling off its peak in April. Over the past three weeks, the number of first-timers showing up for vaccines has fallen by about two thirds locally.
Those numbers always would fall at some point — as more and more people get vaccinated the pool of new people able to show up will be decreased — but with only about 1-in-3 people in the four-county area who have received at least one vaccine so far, there’s still A LOT of people who could be getting the vaccine.
More people will likely trickle in for the next few weeks, but that trickle will eventually turn into a drip, probably well before the region even hits 50% vaccination.
Maybe more time will allay people’s fears about possible effects of the vaccine, although these shots first went out in clinical trials about a year ago, so I don’t know how much longer people reasonably are planning to wait before they’re convinced the vaccines are fine.
Millions upon millions have received the shot with the only consistent effect identified so far being immunity to COVID-19.
There’s no evidence of serious risks from these vaccines in the short-term or the long-term.
Meanwhile, there are known risks of COVID-19. Beyond those of the effects of infection itself, the possibility of mutation is one of the greater concerns at hand now, as a new variant could become more dangerous — as we already see in the B 1.1.7. U.K. variant — or become more crafty, possibly circumventing current vaccines altogether.
I don’t want to have to start this whole process over and I’m sure none of you do either.
The good news is, you have an easy way to do that: Get vaccinated.
I did.
