KENDALLVILLE — The region’s first death from COVID-19 last week was the most widely read story on kpcnews.com, as coronavirus stories continue to dominate the weekly top 10.
On April 3, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff announced the first patient in the county, a resident at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, had died from COVID-19-related complications.
At the time, it was the first death in the four-county area, although since LaGrange and Steuben counties have also recorded COVID-19 deaths.
Once again this past week, virus stories were the most-read on kpcnews.com as local coverage of the virus and its impact dominates newspaper pages.
Here’s the top 10 stories from April 2-8 on kpcnews.com:
Noble County has first death from COVID-19, and five new cases — 18,376 pageviews
Commissioners issue quarantine request to lake property owners — 13,693 pageviews
Northeast Indiana records new COVID-19 cases — 6,311 pageviews
Cases rise in Noble, Steuben counties — 4,844 pageviews
Governor shuts down campgrounds — 4,584 pageviews
New cases set record high, state nears 4,000 cases — 4,432 pageviews
Parking lot liquor store service starts today — 4,173 pageviews
Third Noble County resident tests positive for coronavirus — 3,141 pageviews
Atz Furniture to close after 98 years in business — 3,110 pageviews
Pleasant Lake man reflects on cold case murder arrest — 2,967 pageviews
Our Facebook page remains really active. This past week reach numbers were way higher than normal. A look at Indiana’s COVID-19 case increases, Noble County’s first death and a sports story about Westview’s Charlie Yoder took the top three spots this week:
April 4: It took Indiana about three weeks to go from 1-1,000 cases. It took just one additional week to go from 1,000-4,000 cases. — 28,186 people reached, 469 reactions, 161 shares, 173 comments.
April 3: BREAKING: A Noble County resident has died of COVID-19, the first death in the four-county area — 13,600 people reached, 1,939 reactions, 741 shares, 372 comments.
April 5: (Shared from KPC Sports) Charlie Yoder ranks 25th in the state in career points, and Chris Paul led ‘Busco to its second-ever sectional title — 8,504 people reached, one reaction, one share.
On the individual newspaper pages, a campground shutdown, a postponed wedding and LaGrange County’s first COVID-19 death were the most circulated stories.
April 6: (The Herald Republican) Happy campers? Probably not. Governor’s latest order closes campgrounds until April 20. Steuben County’s campground closure order extends to May 1 — 5,141 people reached, 186 reactions, 56 shares, 63 comments.
April 3: (The Star) Love conquers COVID-19 — 433 people reached, 13 reactions.
April 6: (The News Sun) LaGrange County has recorded its first COVID-19 death — 4,764 people reached, 54 reactions, 23 shares, one comment.
