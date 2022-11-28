Hold on to your hats everybody, because I have the news of the century that one of my Twitter followers brought to my attention this past week.
He was very concerned and wanted to make sure I’d share it with our readers, so, stop the presses, this bombshell news is a must-read.
“CDC Study confirms COVID Vaccination increases risk of suffering Autoimmune Disease affecting Heart by 13,200%”
This earth-shattering report came from reputable news source coldwelliantimes.com, a German-language web outlet that calls itself “Die Informations Revolution.”
They’ve got a lot of big scoops including “Secret Government Data & Confidential Pfizer Documents confirm COVID Vaccination is causing Depopulation and has already killed Millions” as well as “Official Documents prove Anthony Fauci & Bill Gates are responsible for developing the COVID Virus in a Biolab,” “Lockdown Wasn’t Imposed to Protect the World from a New Virus but Because the Real Economy Had to Be Shut Down” and the eye-popping “VACCINATION TECHNOLOGY IS SATANIC AND BASED ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.”
I mean, I’ve never seen such hard-hitting reporting in all my life and those are just the headlines from the past seven days.
As much as I want to share the info about the satanic AI that created vaccines with you all, we’re only going to focus on the article shared by my Twitter fan.
The post breaks down the potential risk of myocarditis following a COVID-19 mRNA vaccination from Pfizer or Moderna and cites an analysis done looking at 1,626 reported cases of heart inflammation as a reporter side effect after receiving an immunization.
Myocarditis is a treatable, typically non-fatal inflammation of the heart muscles, most commonly seen in infants and adolescent males, typically presenting after the patient clears some other type of viral infection. (It’s not an autoimmune disease, as the headline of the article incorrectly asserts).
“1626 cases of myocarditis were studied, and the results showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech product was most associated with higher risk, with 105.9 cases per million doses after the second vaccine shot in the 16 to 17 age group for males, and 70.7 cases per million doses after the second shot in the 12 to 15 age group for males.”
(Reminder that there have been literally hundreds of millions of vaccine doses delivered and we’re looking at 1,600 cases.)
Coldwelliantimes.com does, however, fail to provide a little important context, notably that distribution among adolescent males “was similar to the age distribution seen in typical cases of myocarditis,” meaning that the higher rates seen in adolescent males was similar to what you would see with “natural” incidents.
The study also notes that cases of inflammation following a vaccination presented and were discovered quicker and also resolved much quicker with less intervention required.
“The major presenting symptoms appeared to resolve faster in cases of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination than in typical viral cases of myocarditis,” the study states.
The summary of both the study and this hard-hitting Coldwelliantimes.com article were the same:
“Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men. This risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination,” the study states.
That’s not too terribly different from what you’d see on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website itself, which says:
“Myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been reported. When reported, the cases have especially been in adolescents and young adult males within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).”
But, come on, 13,200%? That’s a big number. We’re all gonna die, right?
So let’s come back and localize it now. How HUGE of a risk is this? I need to know!
The study noted the most serious risks lay in the 16-17 age group for males, at 105.9 cases per million doses — 0.01059%.
Indiana’s population of adolescents age 12-17 is about 541,000, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.
For ease, let’s assume the state has about a 50/50 split of males and females. So that would be 270,500 males age 12-17.
Let’s also assume that the six cohorts (age 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17) are evenly distributed, meaning about 45,100 in each year, so about 90,200 16-17 year-old males.
Now, according to Indiana’s vaccine dashboard, about 45% of that 12-17 cohort has been vaccinated. So let’s take 45% of our 90,200 16-17 group and that’s 40,590 vaccinated 16-17-year-olds. That’s about 0.6% of Indiana’s total population of about 6.81 million.
Now let’s apply our vaccine-induced myocarditis rate of 0.01059% and that would suggest, statewide, among all Hoosier boys age 16-17 who got vaccinated we could expect to see: 4.3 cases.
Other age groups have lower incidences, so you’d expect even fewer cases.
If we zoom into the four-county area where the total population is about 165,000, if we apply the vaccinated 16-17 male cohort rate of 0.6% of the total population (it would probably be less here because our area has always lagged the state average in vaccines, but for the sake of ease we’ll carry it forward), we would get about 99 vaccinated 16-17-year-old males living in our four counties.
Apply the myocarditis incidence rate of 105.9 per million and we get an impact of... 0.01 individuals.
Stop the presses! Stop the vaccines! Stop everything!
This is the greatest risk to humanity I’ve ever seen! Much, much, much greater than the many tens of thousands illnesses, thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths that have occurred over nearly three years from COVID-19! Never mind that vaccines have time and time again proven they can significantly lessen the severity of impact from people who might contract the virus after receiving their shots.
We need to put a stop to all this to prevent that 0.01 local teenage boy from having a possible but exceptionally rare, non-fatal, highly treatable side effect.
I’m glad this was brought to my attention so I could share it with you. Be careful.
Thanks be to this random German anti-vaxx website (and our local resident who apparently reads it like Gospel) for saving humanity.
