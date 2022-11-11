We arrived here in Bergen, Norway, in time for our youngest granddaughter’s birthday. It is the first time since Mari’s birth five years ago that we have been with her for her birthday.
The other day I noticed that the Covid rainbow is in the background of the photo we took a few hours after our arrival. Mari´s older sisters made it as a school project during the lockdown. The words with the rainbow say, “All will be good.”
With Covid mostly behind us, I look to the rainbow regarding Russia´s tsunami of turmoil, death and destruction which is rippling beyond Ukraine.
“People are beginning to realize, slightly, that bad things can happen to them even in Norway,” our son-in-law Simon Dankel told us. “We have been so distant from these types of conflicts and people are starting to think we can´t take safety for granted — so people are more on the alert.”
“The invasion of Ukraine has been very black and white in Norway,” said our daughter, Dorothy. It had been a principle in Norway that Norway would make weapons (for example, hand-held bazookas used to blow up tanks) as deterrents to war but not for sale to countries during a war. “But this is a particularly gruesome war,” Dorothy said, and an exception was made. She noted that Norway´s former prime minister is the general secretary of NATO. His term as the head of NATO was up, but he agreed to stay on because of the war in Ukraine, Dorothy said.
Ukraine´s aggressor is Norway’s neighbor to the far north and numerous points of contention exist. For example, since 1920, Norway has claimed Svalbard, a strategically located group of small islands at the North Pole. But Russia is trying to claim Svalbard. Previously important for mining and trapping, now the focus of Svalbard is research and tourism.
According to the Norwegian Polar Institute, Svalbard´s polar bear population is about 3,500, outnumbering Svalbard´s permanent residents by about 1,000.
Dorothy, who is a researcher with SINTEF (online at sintef.no) and the University of Bergen, was interviewed about Svalbard for a documentary by National Geographic that will come out this spring.
Simon said a couple of years ago when he read about Russian submarines in Swedish waters, he thought, “Ah, that’s nothing. They are just snooping around. But with this war you think differently.”
Simon and Dorothy said some of the factors making Russia´s war “more concrete” are:
1. Drones the Russians have been caught using to photograph Norway´s oil rigs and airports. (Almost all the oil and gas Norway produces is exported.)
2. The Russian spy from Brazil who had been posing as a researcher and lecturer about NATO in Tromso who was arrested about three weeks ago. He was gathering information about how NATO works.
3. Iodine tablets for people under age 40.
4. Huge energy price increases which they think will speed countries´ transitions to green energy. “There is determination to not buy gas any more from Russia, saying OK, we will figure it out,” Simon said. But in the short-term the transition will not be without sacrifice and economic stress.
Hydropower generates almost 100% of Norway´s electricity. A few years ago, Simon and Dorothy installed a heat pump to make their home more energy efficient, and when they add on to their home, they will include solar panels which will help generate the electricity their electric vehicle uses. They also burn wood during cold weather.
“The energy situation is quite dramatic,” Simon said. “For the first time we are talking about reducing consumption: we have reduced indoor temperatures (in public buildings) from 22 to 19 centigrade (66 degrees).”
“We are paying 40 to 100 times the hourly electricity rate compared to last year at this time,” Dorothy said, but she noted they are also getting large rebates to help with the payments.
Almost daily, new cases of Russia´s terrorism — including energy terrorism — are documented in Ukraine. Russia´s energy terrorism could end up having a worldwide impact.
Most of the rest of the world is united behind efforts to ensure that freedom and light prevail over the darkness of Russia´s brutality.
Meanwhile, Jane, 11, has a Ukrainian student in her class. She arrived in Norway about six months ago and is speaking Norwegian pretty well. Like Jane, she enjoys gymnastics.
Jane and Nora´s elementary school has been supplied with iodine tablets to be administered to the students if there is radioactive fallout over Bergen. Iodine, which helps to protect the pituitary gland against radiation, is not needed by people over age 40, because their pituitary glands are fully developed.
Signing the permission slips several months ago for the iodine tablets, more than anything else, brought the war home for Dorothy and Simon.
Here in Bergen our family time is in the room with the rainbow. It remains front and center in my thinking.
Contact Grace Housholder at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
