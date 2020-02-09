This year, the church that I serve, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America ELCA, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first woman ordained in that church. The year was 1970 and the first woman to be ordained in the Lutheran Church in America was Elizabeth Alvina Platz; the first woman ordained in the American Lutheran Church was Barbara Andrews. Those two church denominations are the ones that came together in 1983 to form the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
As an ordained pastor in the ELCA, I am grateful for the history and the legacies of these women and the women who have come after them to be able to fill the pulpit and proclaim the Gospel, called by God, to fulfill my vocation.
Fifty years is a milestone in the denomination but the history of women preaching the Gospel didn’t start 50 years ago in the U.S.
Antionette Brown Blackwell was ordained in the Congregationalist Church in 1853.
We can even go further back than 1853 in U.S. history to a woman who proclaimed the Gospel through some of the toughest times.
In the history of the U.S., the real first woman ordained to preach the Gospel is Jarena Lee. I first learned about Jarena Lee in seminary when I studied Womanist Theology. I was taken back by her story and her persistence in living in the Good News.
Jarena Lee was born in 1783 in Cape May, New Jersey. At a young age she was whisked away to be a child maid. During that time, she was also steeped in a Christian community where she heard about new life in Jesus Christ and was baptized.
It is said that from the start of her baptismal life she continued to hear a voice telling her to, “Go preach the Gospel!” At that time she was part of the Methodist Church, the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and continued to ponder this voice in her life. She studied and continue to point out that, “If the man may preach, because the Savior died for him, why not the woman, seeing he died for her also?”
At one point she lived and worked in Philadelphia and attended one of the oldest churches in the U.S., Mother Bethel American Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. She continued to study and worship and even work alongside the Rev. Allen. One Sunday in 1819, the Rev. Allen felt the Holy Spirit move in worship and gave the pulpit to Jarena Lee to preach the Good News. She was then called and sent to preach and in many publications during that time it is said that many came to see and understand God in a new way and became a Christian. There are a few books published about Jarena Lee and even a journal about her life and religious experience.
Her voice and story is powerful and has given me hope and strength in my calling as an ordained minister.
Fifty years is a great milestone for the ordination of women in the church I serve, but going back to 1819 we find Gospel-centered threads of women preaching the good news here in this country for 201 years.
Let us celebrate the women pastors in our midst and honor the strength from the many women of the past and the hope for the future church to come.
