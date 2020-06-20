Imagine waking up before you go to work and thinking about everything you have to do. So many emails, meetings and agony.
What if I told you there was one thing that you could do to make all of the stress of work disappear?
Coffee.
I didn’t start drinking coffee regularly until my freshman year of college. Pretty much every dining hall on campus has some kind of coffee which started my full blown addiction.
There’s nothing I love more than waking up in the morning, staggering out of bed and making my way to the closest dining hall and getting a cup of the sweet, black liquid that runs through my veins.
Since I started drinking coffee, I’ve become a self proclaimed “coffee snob.”
I know what kind of coffee I like and I rarely stray from it unless I’m somewhere new and want to try something different.
Unlike many coffee drinkers, I enjoy iced coffee more than hot but I attribute that to me being a Millennial or Gen Z or whatever I am.
Now that I’m living at home and not in the dorms, my coffee routine is a little different.
Normally I’ll make my coffee the night before and let it steep overnight, this is what’s known as cold brew.
One coffee sin that I will never commit again is using one of the awful, disgusting, worthless Keurig machines.
The only way anybody should ever make coffee is with a French press. There’s something special about being physically involved in the coffee making process.
Similar to people saying you should make your bed every morning because it feels good to accomplish a task in the morning.
Screw that. I’d rather leave my bed messy and go straight to my French press.
In addition to only liking one way of making my coffee, I like coffee from certain places.
Now that I’m a more experienced coffee connoisseur I’ve had the experience to try coffee all around the United States and here are some of my favorite places. (They are in no particular order)
Starbucks — Everywhere
There’s just something about Starbucks that I can’t shake. It’s cheaper than other coffee places and always tastes better than what I brew at home. Also, they’re everywhere.
Biggby Coffee — Almost everywhere
This is the best place to go if you want coffee and something to eat. Although there aren’t a lot of locations in Indiana, every time I see one, I gotta stop.
Fuego Coffee Roasters — Rochester, NY
Fuego is one of those coffee shops that you could spend 10 hours in and not even realize. Not to mention they’re pet friendly. Even though its brick and mortar store is all the way in upstate New York, their online shop has their roasts to buy. My favorite is the bear claw blend.
Five Lakes Coffee — Kendallville
I discovered Five Lakes Coffee when I started my internship. This small coffee shop dangerously close to my office is my new go-to place when I need coffee in Kendallville.
Mocha Lounge — Fort Wayne, IN
The Mocha Lounge is the place you go to work on homework and forget how long you’ve been there. Their big selection of drinks gives you many choices if you’re a new coffee drinker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.