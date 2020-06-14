One of my favorite things to do is to watch fireworks as part of a celebration. I look forward to those evening events when the night air is filled with bright displays and loud booms.
It makes me sad that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting in the way of the festivities. But I must agree with the idea that caution and safety should take precedence over fun.
That sentiment should not just apply to public fireworks displays that have trained people in charge of the show. It is especially important for amateurs who can purchase fireworks with little or no training or knowledge.
So, you should remember the following safety tips when interacting with fireworks:
Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators away when the wind is blowing smoke and debris.
Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.
Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.
Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.
Be considerate of individuals with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.
Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks’ sounds.
If you want to set off fireworks privately, you should become familiar with the state fireworks laws in Indiana. It is also important to check local ordinances for any fireworks limitations that might exist in the area:
Throughout the year it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances. You should check with local officials.
On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may also be limited further by local ordinances.
The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance: June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and Dec. 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.
Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks, or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the annual fireworks report for the year 2018 found the following:
There were an estimated 9,100 fireworks injuries treated at hospital emergency departments nationwide in 2018.
That year, 62% of all reported firework injuries occurred between June 22 and July 22.
Most fireworks injuries were sustained by males (64 percent).
About half of the estimated emergency department-treated fireworks injuries happened to people younger than 20 years old, and 36% of fireworks injuries were to children younger than 15 years old.
Injuries due to firecrackers accounted for about 1,000 trips to the emergency room; sparklers, 500; and bottle rockets, 200.
The most common body parts injured were hands and fingers (28%), legs (24%), eyes (19%) and head, face and ears (15%).
About 45% of fireworks injuries were burns.
Although I have seen several fireworks injuries over the years, especially related to excess alcohol intake, the injury that stands out to me involved a little girl in Honduras this January. While celebrating the new year, she had held onto a lighted firecracker that blew off a couple of her fingers and part of her hand. Her image remains burned into my memory.
I hope and pray that we all stay healthy throughout this unprecedented Independence Day season. If you decide to include fireworks in your celebration, please follow the guidelines and stay safe.
