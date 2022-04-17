KENDALLVILLE — Once again it’s a crime story atop this week’s Top 10 most-read list as an arrest of a Trine University student for child molesting was the top story of the week.
Michael Ivan Myers, 19, Leo, was arrested on Tuesday after a March 31 incident that was reported to police on April 1.
Myers allegedly fondled a girl, 13, at times seemingly against her will, in an incident that occurred at a library during a tutoring session, said documents filed in court.
It was the ninth or 10th time Myers had provided counseling for a school subject for the girl, court records say. Myers told police that he was rubbing the girl’s stomach and then touched her breast. The girl tried to remove herself from the situation and Myers pressed her against a wall.
The incident was recorded on video monitoring equipment at the library. The girl reported the incident immediately to her father and library officials turned over a copy of the video to Angola Police Department Detective Brittany Otis.
Myers was not tutoring as a part of a Trine program that provides tutors in the community, it was noted in court documents. He had been suspended from campus and was continuing his education online. Court records did not say why he had been suspended.
The story picked up more than 6,000 views to lead this week’s Top 10 list.
Crime stories dominated most of the list again, with five of the 10 stories this week. Here are the Top 10 most-read items on kpcnews.com from April 7-13:
1) Tutor facing child molesting charge — 6,165 pageviews
2) County’s ORV ordinance approved — 3,726 pageviews
3) Longtime Butler industry closing — 2,965 pageviews
4) Man stabbed while moving out — 2,894 pageviews
5) 6 arrested in Tuesday meth bust — 2,322 pageviews
6) Man arrested for crimes against pregnant woman — 1,597 pageviews
7) Lightning strike suspected in house fire — 1,486 pageviews
8) Butler man accused of sexual misconduct — 1,245 pageviews
9) Kaden Christopher Montgomery (obituary) — 1,231 pageviews
10) Ligonier police officer honored as top police academy graduate — 1,122 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about Kendallville’s news solar field, automatic tax refunds and upgrades at Carriage House apartments were the top posts of the week:
April 8: (Shared from The News Sun) On bright, sunny days, the field can generate more than 8,000 kilowatt hours of energy. On heavily cloudy days, though, production can drop to less than 2,000 kilowatt hours — 8,285 people reached, 44 reactions, two shares, 67 comments
April 13: The $125 automatic refunds to Hoosier taxpayers will start going out after the state’s income tax deadline next week. What are you doing with your extra cash — 7,550 people reached, 48 reactions, 28 shares, 49 comments
April 7: (The News Sun) The 40-year-old Carriage House is 100% occupied with a six-month waiting list to get in. Tenants will be primarily getting “kitchen and bathroom” updates among other improvements around the complex — 7,256 people reached, 26 reactions, 17 shares, five comments
On the individual newspaper pages, posts about Fremont schools getting more flexibility in how they educate students, a plant closing in Butler and multi-million-dollar upgrades at Carriage House were the top posts of the week:
April 12: (The Herald Republican) Fremont Community Schools named one of the best in Indiana allowing for more flexibility in administration and instruction — 3,795 people reached, 216 reactions, 33 shares, 20 comments
April 7: (The Star) CJ Automotive will be closing its Butler location at the end of July leaving some 100 employees looking for a new job — 11,558 people reached, 224 reactions, 123 shares, 145 comments
April 7: (The News Sun) Kendallville is acting as a borrowing conduit, allowing the owners of Carriage House apartments on Angling Road to access up to $14 million in tax-exempt bonds, which will be used to do updates at the complex’s 150 rent-assisted units — 9,693 people reached, 80 reactions, 30 shares, 51 comments
