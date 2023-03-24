The Crew is in search of a new captain as it pursues a Christ-focused course.
What is The Crew? you ask.
Located at 529 S. Main St., Kendallville, the mission of The Crew Youth Center, as posted at thecrewyc.com — is to foster youth development — for students in grades 6-12 — through relationship, education and experience while modeling the love of Jesus Christ.
Since 2017, The Crew has impacted more than 1,000 students.
After six and a half years of leadership at The Crew, Logan Conley, executive director, has submitted his resignation to the board of directors of The Crew. He will be leaving June 2 and moving with his wife and their three young children to Fort Wayne.
During a recent interview, with The Crew’s program director, Andrea Farren at his side, Conley said his move to Fort Wayne is “one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made.” As he considered the transition, he relied on prayer, counseling and his family.
“We are praying for what God has in store for us next,” he said.
In a press release, Debi Pfaffenberger, chairman of the board of The Crew Youth Center, said the board accepted the resignation with sadness, and also gratitude for Conley’s inspiring leadership and the “critical role” he played in the development and success of The Crew.
Farren, who has been program director for The Crew since 2018, remembers coming to The Crew during her middle school years. When I met with her and Conley, she told me that The Crew’s ministry is really meaningful to her because “we are meeting students where they are at.”
The Crew is providing a safe place for students to learn life skills and how to deal with some really hard things in their life, Conley said. “It is a place where they can see hope and light and people love on them and care for them.”
“A lot of what we do is not about what we see now but the impact you see years in the future,” Farren said. “You don’t necessarily see it right away.”
They sometimes get messages after students have graduated and/or moved a day that say something like, “Hey, I just want to let you know ... thank you for all you did for me ... you don’t realize ...”
Among their favorite memories is the baptism of a student a few years ago when he accepted Jesus.
“He asked us to baptize him at his church,” Farren said. “It was a special moment.
“... we want to set students up for success — whether at school, with family, with life skills, with their walk with Jesus. It’s incredibly meaningful. We don’t always see it (right away) but there are seeds being planted.”
Another strong memory is when they had the “unique opportunity” to help students following a student suicide. “We were asked to come into the school and had the opportunity to provide hope,” Conley said.
“We want to be proactive,” Farren said. “At times we have had to have these conversations and we do it out of love and we do it out of care. We always do what we need to do to get them help.”
I asked them if they believe it is harder to be a young person today than it was 10 or 20 or more years ago.
“Every generation has their own struggles and their own strengths,” Farren said. “We take them where they’re at. We always want to be at the very forefront. We want to be relevant.”
Farren and Conley point out that each generation has had their own difficulties and their own strengths.
A strength of this generation is that young people are very proactive.
When they see something is wrong they come to trusted people at The Crew and/or they go to other trusted adults such as a teacher.
They have shared with Conley and/or Farren how they saw someone being bullied or picked on and they have learned strategies for responding to troubling situations .
“They are a generation of confident and strong students,” Farren said. “They are capable, loving, caring students.”
The application for the role of executive director of The Crew can be found online at thecrewyc.com/job-listing/
I am grateful for organizations here in northeast Indiana — such as The Crew — that have employees and volunteers who reach out to — and connect with — our young people in positive and meaningful ways.
While The Crew will never be able to ensure smooth waters for students, crewmates can help with navigation to safe shores.
