The future is always full of uncertainty, except of course for death and taxes.
For some people, the ability to think clearly will be preserved until they die at a ripe old age. For those lucky people, the idea from René Descartes that “I think, therefore I am.” can reassure them. However, others will suffer the ravages of dementia for many years before they pass from this vale of tears.
For the latter group, some Canadians have developed North America’s first residential “dementia village” called The Village Langley, which is billed as “a small community, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, where people with dementia live life their way in cottage-style households.”
The project was inspired by a dementia village named Hogeweyk that opened 10 years ago in the Netherlands, where dementia care, discards some of the safety of most traditional facilities and embraces the “dignity of risk.”
The five-acre Canadian property has no internal barriers. Doors and gates are open so that people can go where they wish, or at least believe they can. The exit from the gated village is locked.
There is a barn for petting animals, a vegetable patch, a café and bistro, a salon and a community center.
Within each of the village’s six “cottages” there are 12 or 13 private bedrooms with bathrooms, as well as shared spaces, including a dining room with a long harvest table, a staffed kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and library, sunrooms, and activity rooms. Beyond the cottages’ unlocked doors are gardens, park benches, and picnic tables that promote a sense of freedom.
Behind the scenes, the security system is on alert, designed to preempt problems with the use of smart bracelets to track residents’ whereabouts, vital signs, and risk of falling. There is roughly one health care aide per every six residents, as well as one around-the-clock registered nurse, licensed practical nurses, and a general practitioner on site.
The developer believes that the residents’ healthcare should take a backseat to happiness. They are to be treated like people rather than patients. This includes my favorite part of this concept in which the caregivers are called “Elfs” (enriched living facilitators), to keep the focus on living and away from care.
They do not plan to have therapy animals there, but they are going to have animals. Instead of having therapeutic recreation, they are going to have fun. Thus, they will try to take away the medical labels and approach challenges from a living point of view.
The village is designed for people who are losing their connections to the real world. The new facility is aimed at recreating what age and illness have stolen.
The residents can shop or meet a friend for a drink at will. But instead of paying for their purchases, residents will be able to “charge” their accounts.
With fees starting at around 5500 U.S. dollars per month, The Village Langley is an option only for the wealthy. But other programs, including daycare settings, might offer much of the same idea more affordably elsewhere.
Having dealt with the unpredictable nature of both the short- and long-term aspects of dementia care, professionally and personally, I recognize that there will not be a single solution to the problems associated with dementia care. However, it is nice to know that someone is thinking about how to make those last confusing days comfortable (and even fun) for those of us who will be afflicted with dementia.
In the future, it will be interesting to see if clones of The Village Langley project become the rule rather than the exception in the dementia care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.