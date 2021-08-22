At Kendallville’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival Aug. 14, I came across body builders.
Taking advantage of that morning’s cool breezes, I walked uptown with my friend, Barbara O’Connor of Zanesville.
At Main and Mitchell streets, we entered a different, magical world with all shades of pink, lavender, yellow, green, blue, purple and red and sparkles, glitter, feathers and fluff. Smiling faces, fairy wings, gnome hats, crowns and tulle — even a white unicorn with a pastel mane, very much alive.
At the festival’s farthest point south, we came upon the body builders. Young people were participating in strength challenges in front of Stout Barbell, beside the Strand Theatre (for old-timers, Stout Barbell is in the old Berhalter Furniture store, 227 S. Main).
Stout Barbell’s owner, John O’Connor, is the son of my friend, Barbara. He and his wife, Melissa, a Kendallville native, bought a home on Park Avenue in Kendallville in 2016.
A U.S. Navy veteran and a firefighter in Fort Wayne, John opened Stout Barbell in Fort Wayne in 2011 for athletes to train for mas wrestling, Strongman power lifting, Highland games, arm lifting and more.
Tired of driving to Fort Wayne from their home in Kendallville, John and Melissa moved Stout Barbell to Kendallville, opening just as the pandemic began. They used the months of down time for renovations.
Stout Barbell is not about losing weight — it is about building muscle and getting stronger.
“When I started using different types of lifts, most not allowed in a commercial gym, I never went back, and like-minded people joined in,” John said. “I never understood people spending hour after hour working out and never challenging yourself against others, this is why I push training to compete. You learn more from competing than you do just lifting in your gym — you definitely learn more about yourself.
“There are different benefits for each of the sports we compete in (Highland games, Strongman, mas wrestling, arm wrestling, power lifting, arm lifting and weight lifting). With Highland games, Strongman and mas wrestling, you have to be strong in every aspect, along with being agile and quick.
“The others are very technical, and specific training is needed to be successful. If you want to be good, you have to push your body and your mind to become stronger. This mentality carries over to the rest of your life and makes you an all-around stronger person.”
Winner of a United States Strongman National Amateur Strongman competition, he also competed at The Olympia in an arm lifting tournament and qualified to represent the U.S. at the World Championship in St. Petersburg, Russia, but it was cancelled because of COVID.
He has judged mas wrestling at the Arnold Classic, the World Cup Final Stage in Poland and last year he organized the Mas Wrestling North American Championships in Fort Wayne.
In mas (“stick”) wrestling, athletes sit facing each other on the floor, their feet against a board dividing the competition area, and tug on a wooden stick. They must keep the stick parallel to the board and both hands on the stick.
Matches end when one athlete lets go of the stick, with a two-minute time limit. The athlete who pulls his opponent over the board and keeps the stick in his hands is the winner.
Mas wrestling is popular during long cold winters because it takes little equipment and space and helps people to stay fit when they can’t do much outdoors.
The sport originated with the Vikings; they took it to other countries, such as Russia. Over the years, it became popular with sailors on merchant ships and in port taverns.
To increase interest in these sports, a Weekend of Strength in Kendallville is in the planning for next summer. Competitions will include all of the sports offered at Stout Barbell.
Long term, the Mas Wrestling International Committee is trying to get the sport introduced into the Paralympics and Olympics, and John would like to be a part of the Para Powerlifting coaching team.
With a bachelor’s in sports management, USAW Coach Certification and Para Powerlifting Coach Certification, he is working on Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification.
He said unexpected bonuses of moving to Kendallville are Stout Barbell becoming the training gym for the Noble County Special Olympics Powerlifting Team and the privilege of coaching East Noble High School girls track shot put and discus.
The wands and scepters at Kendallville’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival were enchanting — and barbells have a lot of magic, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.