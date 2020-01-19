Q. Our house that we lived in for 20 years had an in-ground pool. We sold the house last fall and we have purchased a new home and moved in. It does not have a pool but has a nice big back yard and we plan to have a pool installed in the spring. Our last pool was a nice 38’ with a deep end and had a sand bottom with a vinyl liner. About five years back we had a pool contractor redo the bottom and install a new liner. It worked out great and looked beautiful. The people that bought the house fell in love with it so I’m sure it helped sell the house. In planning and looking at new pools; it seems like most of the pools we have seen built today do not have a deep end and most of them seem to be fiberglass. We had such great luck with the last pool we had, do you think we should consider a style change and a fiberglass unit? — Thomas of rural Noble County
A. There are three basic types of pools: concrete, vinyl liner and fiberglass.
Concrete pools are probably the most common because they have been installed for decades and have a long life. They are the most expensive, but they have the most design flexibility and with updating will last forever.
The next most popular is vinyl liner pools. They usually have steel walls and today have a grout mixture bottom that is shaped, smoothed and after setting will install the interior vinyl lining. These have more limited design options and the liner can be punctured by a sharp object or pet. The liner can be repaired or replaced for a fresh new look.
Fiberglass is gaining popularity with advancements in manufacturing techniques and delivery options. These fiberglass pools are probably the least expensive and normally can be installed in only a few days with a large crane.
There are fewer design options and they have installation limitations. When planning and budgeting for a pool, don’t forget to consider decking and fencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.