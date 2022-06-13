Last week, I wrote that I would include my “co-parenting agreement” in this column and here it is.
The agreement although not a legal binding document is another valuable and helpful tool, that can help co-parents reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
Anyone in the middle of separation or divorce, have enough legal binding documents and that is what makes this one even more easy to consider, right?
The intent and purpose of this agreement, is to help co-parents set a standard for how they want to co-parent. When couples separate or divorce, it is not a common practice for them to have a conversation about how they want to co-parent, but this agreement helps them begin their co-parenting, in a way that sets the tone for the direction of their co-parenting journey, by agreeing to do these things listed in this sample “co-parenting agreement”.
This is also a great guide for those co-parents who need help with getting their co-parenting back on track. It is a guide that co-parents can used in its entirety, or one they can use to create an agreement of their own.
The Co-Parenting Workshop “Co-Parenting Agreement” is as follows: We (fill in your names here) agree to the following when making decisions involving our child(ren), and for how we will co-parent with each other.
1) We agree to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
2) We agree to co-parent always keeping in mind what is in the “best interest” of our child(ren).
3) We agree to keep each other properly informed of important dates regarding our child(ren).
4) We agree to be on time when picking up and or returning our child(ren) from a visit and agree to call or text if we are going to be delayed.
5) We agree to inform each other of any medical, dental, or other important issues regarding our child(ren)’s health welfare.
6) We agree to co-parent through the holidays, birthdays and other events in a way that will be “best” for our child(ren), and so that these events continue to be happy ones.
7) We agree to not fight or argue in front of our child(ren), and to be respectful of each other in the presence of our child(ren).
8) We agree to co-parent similar in each home to lessen the confusion for our child(ren), presenting a united front, even though apart.
9) We agree to allow each other to respectfully convey concerns and respect our differences when doing so.
10) We agree to be mindful and respectful of time with each other’s extended family.
11) We agree to not talk bad about each other to or in front of our child(ren).
12) We agree to respect the relationship we each have with our child(ren).
13) We agree to do nothing that will cause embarrassment to our child(ren).
14) We agree to make important decisions together and set our differences aside to do so.
15) We agree to have our new partners/significant others (non-parents) support and respect this co-parenting agreement and/or any plan in place.
16) We agree to do nothing that would sabotage the other.
Again, not a legal binding document, but an agreement to hold each other to a standard of respectful and responsible co-parenting...for the child(ren). They deserve nothing less.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
