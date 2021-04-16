DEAR AMOR: Spring is here and I can tell because I already have thistles growing in my yard and landscaping beds again. I feel like I’ve tried EVERYTHING over the years to kill these things to no avail. I’ve blasted them with various weed killers, cut them, pulled them (which I later found out probably was not the best thing). I’ve even cut the stalks and injected weed killer via syringe into the stalk and they STILL grow back. Is there any way to eradicate these things for good? — Steve
DEAR STEVE: Let me tell you that you are not the only one tortured by these noxious, unwelcome weeds in yards, landscaping beds and home gardens. As for myself, I have been patient with my yearly battle with them as well!
Like you, I also observed that new vigorous shoots showed up in the same location after I sprayed and killed those weeds. That is telling me that the plant is still very much alive and that I only killed the visible patch. Countless, deeply rooted underground shoot reserves easily take their places.
Thistle, hated by so many states, is known as Canada thistle. It is also called Californian thistle, Creeping thistle, Field thistle, Corn thistle, and Perennial thistle. Understanding Canada thistle’s growing habit will help us eradicate this foe EVENTUALLY.
Canada thistles, creeping on our properties, build up enormous underground root structure more than we thought it could. Above-ground patch establishment also takes place when it’s allowed to flower and develop seeds. Seeds dispersed on the ground can become viable even after many, many years. A fully developed 2-year-old plant will take several years to be fully eradicated.
Unsurprisingly, the state of Indiana (IC 15-16-8, “Destruction of Detrimental Plants” law) listed Canada thistle as a prohibited noxious weed, making it illegal to allow such weeds to grow on our property. There is a mandate for anyone owning or possessing real estate in Indiana to destroy Canada thistle.
A tried and true homemade mixture of vinegar, salt and dish soap, that some gardeners think is good enough as a weed killer, will never be good enough in treating this perennial weed. Even strong commercial weed killers can only kill what shows up above ground. For that reason, there is no one-time-done deal when battling with Canada thistles.
By my own experience, chemical applications intended to bring damage down to its roots only work to a certain shallow depth. It will not fully destroy the lateral and deeply established roots. The weed’s underground nutrient reserves enable it to recuperate easily after being treated.
According to a study done by Colorado State University Extension: “The key principle to Canada thistle control is to stress the plant and force it to use stored root nutrients.
“Canada thistle can recover from almost any stress, including control attempts, because of root nutrient stores. Therefore, returning infested land to a productive state occurs only over time. Success requires a sound management plan implemented over several years.”
A management plan for Canada thistle requires chemical treatment in spring and fall for an extended period of time (years) to fully eradicate this weed. Purdue Extension provides the following conditions needed for good performance with foliar application of herbicides:
1. Adequate soil moisture from the soil surface well into the subsoil.
2. Green leaves, not wilted and generally free from extensive damage caused by insects, disease, drought, hard freeze or dormancy.
3. The shoot height is at least 10 inches tall in the early June and 8 inches or more in the fall.
4. Flowers are not fully opened.
5. The thistle has not been disturbed recently (within 2 months) by tillage.
6. No mowing or cultivation should be done for 10 days after application.
