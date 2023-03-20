France has been gripped this month by ongoing strikes from national workers, who are protesting a plan from French President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age.
It's actually a timely comparison, as American Republicans, who are suddenly worried about the budget, deficit and debt again now that they're done running it up under President Donald Trump, are also more frequently talking about a retirement age hike for Social Security in order to save money.
In France, workers are livid about the proposed two extra years that they might have to work in order to draw cash benefits for their retirement.
Under Macron's proposal, French workers would have to work to the crusty old age of 64, as opposed to the current retirement age of 62.
Yup, 64.
Just a reminder that here, since the creation of Social Security of Act of 1935, America's retirement age started at 65. The Social Security Amendments of 1983 stair-stepped the age of eligibility for full benefits to 67 years old for anyone born in 1960 and later.
(Oh, by the way, France also has universal health care at any age, not just when they're retired like here.)
Now, President Joe Biden is on the warpath spreading the word that Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. Republicans swear up and down that's not true and, semantically, maybe they're right.
We're not going to cut the program, we're just make it take longer for you to actually get it.
"Oh Steve, you're so full of crap! They're not doing that!"
To which I'll refer you to the Fiscal Year 2023 Republican Study Committee budget proposal, titled the "Blueprint to Save America," section "Make Social Security Solvent Again," subsection "Adjust the Retirement Age to Reflect Longevity," I quote directly from the document:
"The Social Security Reform Act would simply continue the gradual increase of the normal retirement age that current law has set in motion at a rate of three months per year until it is increased by three years for those reaching age 62 in 2040, 18 years from now."
The current fully eligibility age is 67. Raising it three years takes it to 70.
Those reaching age 62 in 2040 would be people born in 1978.
Basically, let's screw the end of Gen X, all of the Millennials, all of Gen Z and all who come afterward so they can pay for the irresponsible federal spending policy of the elders who created this mess in the first place.
This is the plan. It's right there, on paper, from the House's largest Republican caucus, which Rep. Jim Banks — hoping to become Sen. Banks in 2025 and beyond — used to chair and fully endorsed during his time leading the RSC.
I tweeted an article on this topic in which CNN talked with South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace who said she was in favor of the retirement age increase as long as it doesn't affect "anyone headed into retirement right now."
To which I say, screw that.
The last time they hiked the retirement age, they stair-stepped it and want to do that again. That makes sense, considering the voters of the party who wants to make you work longer generally skew much older.
My reaction: Tough luck.
If you're 60 years old and we need to hike the retirement age to 70 because Republicans like unfunded tax cuts so much and Democrats like unfunded spending so much, guess what, you should get screwed too. Not just me.
Actually, as a bitter, cynical Millennial, I'm of the opinion that you should probably get screwed more since it was your generation(s) at the helm that messed up the situation so bad for your children and grandchildren in the first place.
But nope, that's not how politics work. You get to cruise to retirement on schedule while people like me — born 1986 — get to work extra to pay for it.
It's funny, that in the cross-generational warfare between Baby Boomers and Millennials, their answer always seems to be that my generation needs to work harder, which I guess is a learned attitude when you've lived your entire life mortgaging your prosperity on our future, running up debt and never paying for it and throwing a tantrum at the mere suggestion of being asked to pay your own bills.
U.S. income tax rates have gone from 8-79% in 1940 to 12-37% nowadays and conservatives whine they're still paying too much while failing to fund entitlement spending which makes up the majority of the federal budget.
The draw on Social Security has been steadily increasing, and yet the payroll tax deduction for Social Security has been 6.2% for employees (with a matching 6.2% from employers) since 1990.
Thirty-three years. Unchanged.
The only changes we've seen are occasional temporary payroll tax deductions as part of unfunded tax cut packages, because we're so worried about Social Security solvency so let's REDUCE the amount of money we pull in for it for a couple years. Genius!
And we only levy that tax up to the first $147,000 in earnings, because the wealthy have no obligation to pay extra for the legions of poor, apparently. Sorry seniors on a "fixed income," you should have worked harder when you were young like you tell my generation whenever we complain about our miserable financial status.
But, I mean, ultimately, work is so much fun, why would anyone ever want to stop?
Travel? Grandkids? Rest and relaxation? Psssh, overrated, when you could keep reporting to the office 40 hours a week for an extra three years to pay for decades of fiscal malfeasance.
Working more hours, more days per week, for more years of your life for less pay and less benefit is an American tradition! Foppish Europeans don't understand and can't appreciate the value of exploitative labor unto death.
But, older readers, don't fret. You'll be taken care of. You'll get your Social Security and Medicare, probably grandfathered in to make sure you just cruise through your golden years unaffected.
When the bill comes, just slide it across the table to us younger folk.
We'll take care of it, somehow, I guess, because, same as always, you didn't want to.
