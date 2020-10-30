DEAR AMOR: My dad has a mature locust tree in his front yard that he dearly loves. This tree is kind of dying. He would love to plant another tree like it. I had searched many garden centers in the area for a replacement but somehow there were none available. My question is, what can be done to this tree? Is it treatable? If not, where can we get a plant just like it? — Tori
DEAR TORI: Not knowing what kind of locust tree you have, let us just take a look at honey locust and black locust trees. The honey locust tree is susceptible to mimosa webworm attack. A branch would be brown, looking like being scorched by fire. Insecticides can be applied to exterminate the problem insect.
Beetle borer infestation, canker disease, and wood rot are known to hurt a black locust tree. Removing the infected branch and burning it to prevent the spread of infestation or disease is recommended. But if the trunk of the tree has been affected, then it is a dying tree and should be cut down.
When purchasing trees and plants that we would love to have, it is also good to understand that not everything that looks good is good. In fact, the black locust trees that are being sold online, although a valued timber and a nitrogen enhancer, are on Indiana and Michigan’s invasive species list, among other states that strongly prohibit them as well.
Online sellers of black locust trees describe it as: “A beautiful and historic tree in the United States. They produce hanging clusters of very fragrant white flowers in spring. This fast-growing native tree can form colonies and has brittle wood. Sharp spines may be present, especially on sucker growth. This tree grows at a fast rate.”
However, the state of Michigan gives this warning: “Black locust spreads by root suckering and stump sprouting, forming dense colonies that shade prairies and forest openings, harming native vegetation. Black locust leaves, stems, bark and seeds are toxic to horses.”
But many of us might wonder, how could an invasive plant harm anything when urban vegetation is being contained?
A tree, a bush, or a vine that escaped domestication through bird’s droppings has caused severe damage by smothering other surrounding vegetation in woodlands, prairies, and waterways. They produce so many seeds. They develop shoots from roots. They grow new plants when stems touch the ground.
By now we may ask, do we have other invasive plants at home? Unfortunately, some of our beloved plants are listed as an invasive species. I will just mention a few.
Burning Bush
Not long ago, my family and I lived in Michigan. That property has a burning bush — very pretty when their leaves turn red. It was kept trimmed. I noticed their gorgeous, tiny bright red seeds dangling on their twigs. They look like miniature Christmas decorations at winter time. Burning bush is listed as highly invasive in Indiana and removal is recommended; however, burning bush is not listed in Michigan’s invasive species list.
Wisteria
Oh yes, this one too. It made it to the naughty list in Indiana but not in Michigan. Indiana ranked this fragrant heavy bloomer to medium threat at this time. The non-native is considered invasive but our native wisteria is fast growing as well and will crowd out any other vegetation near it if not managed properly.
My standard wisteria, bought from the big box store, has vines or suckers growing from the ground. Sucker vines that fell on the ground created new plants away from its mother plant. Luckily, I planted it on a spot that I can mow around. I guess I have contained the problem.
Callery Pear
This tree is called by many names but mostly referred to as the ornamental pear. It’s the first tree with white flowers blooming profusely in springtime, much like “popcorn popping on a pear tree.” It would later bear tiny pears that birds love to eat.
What I detest about it is that I kept finding pear seedlings in my vegetable garden. I can’t pull them out either, as they are so deeply rooted. If I chop them off, more shoots will regrow from the ground up. It has become a constant battle. Indiana listed this tree as an invasive species, but Michigan has not.
Morning Glory
Morning glory seeds are sold in stores as an annual plant. I planted them around my vegetable garden fence one time. They grew so fast. I was joyful to see the creation of a “secret vegetable garden” encircled by so many beautiful vibrant multi-colored bell-shaped flowers.
But then, they snaked along on the ground, covering my vegetables. I yanked them away. But there were so many of them and just one of me. It was a battle I fought 15 years ago. Somehow, they succeeded in producing new seeds each year to keep growing like a perennial vine. I still see their offspring twirling charmingly, not from the garden, but on a building. I can just imagine the tons of seeds multiplied each year if they happen to be growing vigorously in the wild. This beauty is not listed as an invasive species in both states. Morning Glory made it to my naughty list by experience.
To learn more about invasive and restricted plants in Indiana and Michigan, visit:
https://www.entm.purdue.edu/iisc/invasiveplants.html
https://www.michigan.gov/invasives/0,5664,7-324-68002---,00.html
