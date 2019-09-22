I often get asked if I have been to the ark down in Kentucky. I hear people talk about how detailed and elaborate the whole thing is. They are impressed by it all. I, however, am not; for several reasons.
Part of this comes from my own understanding of Scripture, but mostly from my understanding of the story about Noah. Noah, who is often praised for his faith and obedience is not a character in this story. Noah is a plot device. Noah does not grow through the story, and if you include what follows, he proves to be the avenue by which sin persists in the world.
God is the main character in the story that we like to call Noah’s Ark. God starts out by wanting to kill humanity for their sin. God ends by placing his weapon, his bow, in the sky and promising not to destroy us. God has grown and changed, drawing closer to us. A Biblical theme we do see repeated. Often. This window into the purposes of God is of immensely more value than simply cute pairs of animals and an elaborate reconstruction.
Yet, there is this approach to faith that obsesses with finding historical, empirical proof for things in the Bible. We see this with creationists, too. There is this hope that by our human ability what is potentially historical in the Bible is verified, which then bolsters those statements about God and everything else in the Bible that cannot be verified by human ability. This approach is dangerous, because it places scripture upon a tipping point. If, for some reason, we find definitive proof against six-day Creation, Noah’s Ark, or anything else, then Biblical authority goes out the window.
It is more secure to rest Biblical authority on the presence of Christ, or as German theologians would say, “was Christum trebt.” The Bible has authority because of the presence of the story of Christ, whose death on a cross is our salvation from sin, and whose resurrection opens to us eternal life. This approach to biblical authority cannot be shaken through empirical evidence. While it may not satisfy the logical arguments that apologetics would like, the Christian proclamation is and always has been foolishness to those who value wisdom and logic, and a stumbling block to those who look for signs of God’s presence. (1 Corinthians 1)
I have argued with apologists who have everything wrapped up, neatly in a bow, but have not been as moved by their words as by the stories of faith I have heard from Christians who came together and kindled hope in the night. I have heard powerful arguments for why I should believe like they do. The best argument for Christianity is not based on reason or logic, but the very strange, unreasonable, tenacious, and illogical way that Christians set themselves aside, are present with those in need, and claim the reality of Heaven’s Dominion and God’s Love over the world’s temper tantrums and destructive hate.
The only proof that is of any worth to those who don’t believe is the life transformed by God’s love drawing near. That is truly impressive.
