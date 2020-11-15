EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an update from Dr. Terry Gaff on today’s column. The policy and decisions described in this column were based on the information available at the time it was written. However, the prevalence of the pandemic COVID-19 virus appears to be increasing rapidly in our area. Therefore, early return to school for students with a close contact history will be put on hold with reconsideration at a later date.
One of the many challenges that the practice of medicine presents is the need for decision making with incomplete data.
That is one of the primary reasons that recommendations from medical experts can change significantly over time.
An example is the instruction we received early in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic that we did not need to wear masks. We were told that they were in short supply and should be reserved for high risk people, like front-line health care workers.
However, as masks and research became available, it became clear that masks (if properly worn, covering nose and mouth) could slow down the spread of the virus and provide little or no risk to the wearer. Although that protection is not total, it is clearly better than not wearing a mask when the virus is present. Since we cannot be sure that the next person we encounter will not have the virus, we need to wear masks as much as possible.
Using as much available science as I can absorb and based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Indiana State Health Department and others, plans and guidelines have been put in place to allow schools to resume with face-to-face instruction.
The guidelines for close contacts of positive cases included having spent more than 15 minutes closer than 6 feet to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts in turn have been required to be out of school and quarantined for 14 days after the most recent close contact, which has resulted in a lot of students being required to be out of school.
This situation caused a school corporation leader in Noble County to contact me as the county health officer in the belief that face-to-face instruction is the most beneficial delivery of education for students and actually can contribute to reduced exposure to COVID by providing a controlled environment. As a result of the 14 days quarantine, they were finding students falling behind in their studies, disengaging from society and school, and placing themselves in higher COVID risk situations.
Close contact students quarantined for 14 days at home were being reported as not wearing masks, attending area gatherings, socializing with friends, using area fitness centers, shopping, and interacting in their usual living environment during their quarantine period. When attending school, students wear masks, spend less time with riskier family members, and engage in valuable educational experiences.
Of more than 800 students quarantined since Aug. 6, 2020, none had been reported as contracting the virus. However, these data were based on “some” students having been tested, but not all. They were aware that those students who did not test may have contracted the virus and did not report it to the schools.
Returning students to school more quickly is extremely important to the academic growth of students as well as their social and emotional growth.
An additional critical issue is the strain on staff. The situation, including long-term absence of students, is extremely stressful for teachers and is contributing to their declining physical and mental health. This stress has many teachers contemplating retirement and/or leaving the profession.
So, the school corporation proposed protocols to accelerate a quick and safe return to school for its students and increase in the number of close contact students tested.
Students would still be considered a close contact when they are exposed to a positive COVID person (student or adult) for more than 15 accumulated minutes within 6 feet.
Students who are a close contact will be removed from school and informed to quarantine for 14 days.
A student may return to school sooner than 14 days if they meet the following:
•Student obtains a PCR-type COVID-19 test (not a quick antigen-type test) from an approved testing site on or after the fifth day following last date of close contact.
• Student receives a negative test result and provides a copy to his/her school.
• Student has no COVID-19 symptoms.
•Student has had no fever for at least 24 hours.
• No family or household members are COVID-19 positive or on a COVID-19 quarantine.
• Early return students must check-in with the school nurse or other appropriate designated staff member daily through day 14 of the original quarantine with no development of symptoms.
Although I am not happy with appearing to decrease precautions during a surge in cases, I am trying to be reasonable, while following the science. Therefore, I am willing to allow this plan for now with the option of going back to a stricter protocol.
The outcome of this protocol will be monitored carefully with hopes and prayers that this is the best decision.
Time will tell.
