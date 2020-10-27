I'm not exactly sure how it happened.
You spend their whole life attempting to father, trying to be a good dad. You teach them how the rabbit goes around the tree and through the hole; how to line up the button holes on their collared shirt and tie the perfect Windsor.
One moment they are telling you how you have achieved the Greatest Father in the World status, and offer you an Oreo cookie and a homemade card to prove it. The next moment, they are packing up all their worldly possessions and moving out.
It doesn't necessarily sink in right away. I am told there are a few stages of empty-nest syndrome. 1. Denial that they are old enough to move out (or more specifically that you are old enough to have a child who is old enough to move out) 2. Angry that they think they can make it on their own without your expert adulting skills (or angry at yourself for the uncertainty that you taught them all you know). 3. Bargain with them that you will refrain from eating their private stash of Flaming Hot Cheetos if they stay. 4. Depression. (They are not changing their mind.) 5. Acceptance. (They are leaving. And that's that.)
Yesterday, we were snapping a picture of him on his first day of kindergarten donning the biggest, brightest smile in anticipation of imaginative ideas with immense construct as he awaited the arrival of an above-ground yellow submarine. I remained atop a small park bench with style and then some commenting on the shoes of a nearby fellow park bencher and talking of the similarities of life and chocolates while explaining my life story of the war, my best good friend, and the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.
Today, we asked if he had his 3-6-months-worth of emergency funds in place, and how he was doing on his goals for this year.
He’s all grown up. It happened overnight, and none of us were the wiser.
There’s a secret comfort within that evading time platform that he matured seamlessly. That comfort, however, is brief and fleeting.
You are told this very thing all throughout their childhood by several adults who are further into their adulthood than you: be sure to enjoy it because it goes quickly. Almost before they have finished that phrase, nearly before those very words of instruction have departed from their benevolent lips, the children of whom we were being warned just moments ago have all but grown and began packing their things. The years go by in a blink and before we knew it, there was one less car in the driveway, one less bedroom occupied, and one more empty chair at the dinner table. Just the other day we were stammering about, fumbling through our words while teaching him how to drive and avoid crashing. And today there is an empty space where his car once parked late at night after returning home from class.
Joyce and I would both stay up late watching another episode of "The Twilight Zone" figuring he must be running behind because he had to work a little OT, or perhaps he was picking something up on his way home, or he was going too fast and a deer ran out in front of the road and we would most certainly be visited by a state trooper explaining how he has been airlifted by Lifeline to Indianapolis. Alas, none of the aforementioned transpired, but rather just a parent's mind running away with them as quite often is the case. Tonight his car won't be parked there at all.
It is a vanishing thing to grasp. We invest our parenting life into teaching him how to open doors, pull out chairs, and become an independent man of integrity ... then one day he's a mature, independent man of integrity, and we're like "How the devil did that happen? Can we reverse it?"
Is there a way we can go back to teaching him how to tie his shoes? How to do real math? How to make bacon? Can we go back to splitting a large fry at McD's, watching "Finding Nemo" and reading Dr. Seuss before bed?
There is a dim, amber nightlight slightly illuminating the edge of a blanket where our young boy once slept, and is now empty. Yesterday, that fine young lad held the back door open for me while I gathered my things upon returning home from work. Today, the door remains closed, for that fine, young, gentleman has grown, is an adult, and now has his own work to accomplish.
For all you would-be, will-be soon, or aspiring to be parents — may I offer you a bit of advice?
Cherish every moment.
Once you become a father, you have just added another hat to your wardrobe, and might I add a very important hat. Enjoy it, wear it often and proudly, because far too soon, before you know it ... you'll be looking at an empty bed, and an empty car space, wondering where the time has gone, but then again ... that's just my humble opinion.
