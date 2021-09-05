Slim Pickens isn’t just a movie star.
It’s an apt description for the chinook salmon catching on the Big Manistee River.
I’ve got the vacation approved by my editor anyway.
The beautiful co-conspirator also has her vacation approved.
The World’s Greatest Fisherman will have been scouting the river for a few weeks once I arrive. The World’s Great Beautician will have kept the other seat on the boat warm.
The fishing? It will be incredible.
The catching? Likely, not so much.
There will be chinook in the river. Probably not many.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hasn’t stocked any salmon in the Big Manistee River since 2016.
The reason?
“The chinook salmon stocking reductions were based on lakewide management to reduce predation on alewife — the chinook’s favorite prey,” said Jay Wesley, the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division’s Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator. “Michigan hit rock bottom in our (salmon) stocking program in 2017 with only 330,000 stocked in Michigan waters. We have since increased stocking and stocked 890,000 in 2021.
“We are working with citizen advisor groups to determine the number for 2022 and to discuss adding back stocking locations like the Manistee River. As alewife numbers continue to improve in Lake Michigan, we will increase stocking.”
Wesley pointed out there are wild bred salmon returning every fall to the Big Manistee to spawn.
But the last several years on the Big Manistee River have been rough as far as catching chinook in any numbers.
Welsey pointed out that coho salmon continue to be stocked to the tune of approximately 80,000 per year on the Big Manistee.
The average coho salmon weighs 5-8 pounds, according to the MDNR. The average chinook salmon’s weight is between 20-30 pounds, with a state record of 48 pounds.
To put it another way, according to my scale at home, the chinook is the me of salmon.
If you’ve never fought a 20-pound fish, imagine a tug-of-war that you aren’t sure you’re going to win:
• The fish could dart under a log, fraying the line to the point where it breaks.
• If it’s big enough, the salmon could simply spool you — take every inch of line on your reel regardless of how tight you have the drag set.
• The hooks could bend under the sheer weight and pulling power of the fish, causing it to dislodge.
• The line may simply snap from the pressure involved.
But all those hazards are only if you can get one to hit your lure.
Salmon who have made it into the river aren’t necessarily hungry. Their sole intent in heading upriver is to spawn. They tend to not take kindly to anything that gets in their way. (Imagine getting between me and the buffet table)
The trick is to throw a lure that will trigger that “get the heck out of my way” instinct.
Flatfish have been a successful means of getting the fish to bite for decades. It seems the exact color to use varies by year, but a bone Flatfish with some rainbow colors are generally prime. You let the Flatfish bounce behind your boat, and the lures thrash their way to near the bottom where the fish allegedly are due to the force of the current.
Jr. Diving Thunderstick lures with a similar color pattern are good for casting.
The World’s Greatest Fisherman has both Flatfish and Thundersticks in abundance.
As is my normal practice, I will be bringing up something different lure-wise. I believe if the fish aren’t biting what you’re throwing, throw something else.
It’s something I have done for years. I have a tackle box-plus filled with all sorts of lures I have tried.
Granted, we have always had much more luck with the traditional offerings favored by the World’s Greatest Fisherman. But every year, I try something different that might just be the one. To fish is to hope.
There has been thought that has gone into every new purchase. Apparently, based on my results, I need to rethink my thinking. I have tried joined lures that I think will look more like a wounded fish, something any self-respecting salmon should want to remove from its path on instinct.
I have tried bright colors for low-light conditions. I have tried flashy metallic colors for bright light conditions. I have tried spoons, plugs and even a jig or two.
To date, I have never had a salmon on while using one of my “test” lures. But I have had some luck with trout using something out of the norm. I had a steelhead on one rainy day with a Mepps Cyclops, before the fish broke the line. I caught a steelhead with a Mepps Comet. I even netted a 9-pound brown trout with a golden colored spoon which I have since lost.
But my forays into experimental salmon fishing have netted nothing. But giving up? Not me.
This year’s experimental lures will include:
• DAMIDEL large simulation squid fishing lures with 3-D holographic eyes. These lures are bigger than what we normally use, at least length-wise. And no, as far as I know the Big Manistee River doesn’t have any squid in it. Nor does Lake Michigan. But it also doesn’t have plastic minnow-shaped diving lures, either, so what the heck.
• Goture soft lures shrimp bait set in three color options. Smaller than the typical lure, the hope here is that a unique moving lure might just be small enough for an even less-than-hungry salmon to swallow whole. Lord knows even when I’m not hungry, I can be tricked into consuming a chocolate chip cookie or a loaf of Velveeta.
• Luhr Jensen hot shots. I have tried these lures before, mainly for the steelhead, but think the different color options I have might trigger a bite from a salmon.
I also will be bringing up some extra Jr. Deep Diving Thundersticks to help supplement the World’s Greatest Fisherman’s stockpile. On any given trip upriver, I have been known to donate several of his lures to underwater snags, trees and occasionally the World’s Greatest Fisherman’s hat and on a memorable day, the side of his face.
So the fishing trip will go something like this.... I will fish with what the World’s Greatest Fisherman has been using for an hour or so. If there’s no luck, I will keep one of the more commonly used lures bouncing in its rod holder and will begin casting with my newest experimental offerings. I will give each offering 10 or 15 minutes worth of casting, then I will take it off and put it in the small shelf by the motor and grab something different.
By the end of the week-long trip, I will have a dozen or more used lures by the motor.
But just maybe, this will be the year my salmon fishing experiments will pay off.
Fishing is hoping.
And a lot of time wondering where in the heck the fish are.
