Have you ever walked around your neighborhood and seen a freshly painted wooden picket fence?
From your vantage point on the sidewalk, it looks great. All shiny and fresh.
It makes the fence look new.
That’s the trouble with the Jan. 6 hearings investigating the events that led to the riot and people breaking into the U.S. Capitol building.
We’re only seeing what the Democrats in Congress want us to see.
I’ve watched some of the hearings. The first night in its entirety, but not much after.
The Democrats have staggered the hearings out like a summer blockbuster, but have floundered in their presentation. Hearings have been canceled. Hearings have been postponed. Like a trailer for a summer movie, Democrats have offered tantalizing previews and then never really fully delivered.
Some of their witnesses have given testimony which is at its most bizarre (President Trump allegedly trying to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was riding in) to purportedly false (President Trump allegedly trying to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was riding in).
They are labeled as hearings. But they are farce, because we aren’t getting the full story. We’re only getting the freshly painted side of the picket fence.
On June 13, in introducing video of former Attorney General William Barr, committee member U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, said, “We’re only going to include relevant portions (of Barr’s interview) at the hearing today.”
Who decides which portions are relevant? Lofgren? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California?
In a court of law, the defense attorney always gets to cross examine the witnesses. The jury gets to hear the entire testimony, weigh the evidence and then come to a decision based on the facts.
The Jan. 6 committee is airing only the prosecution side of the story. No court of law would accept such a one-sided argument as being remotely fair.
Imagine this: What if your intrepid columnist was given tens of millions of dollars to search out five of your worst enemies. Then I wrote an article about you, basing it solely on the accounts of your enemies. Care to hazard a guess as to how you would be portrayed? Would that be fair?
That’s what’s happening in Washington.
The makeup of the committee itself is fatally flawed.
Only two members of the nine-member committee are Republicans.
Multiple Republicans who had been placed as nominees for committee selection — including our U.S. Rep, Jim Banks — were booted off.
Congress should investigate whether former President Trump incited the riots and acted illegally in the days following the election.
But it should have been done in open hearings, like the Iran Contra affair and Watergate.
Witnesses could have been subpoenaed, they could have been questioned under oath in front of the entire country, then cross-examined. We could have gotten the full story, not just what one side thinks is relevant.
Sure, some witnesses may have pleaded the Fifth Amendment and not answered any questions. But some would have cooperated.
We would have been that much closer to the truth. And not just the conclusion the Jan. 6 committee is trying to lead America to like a dog on a leash.
Instead, we’re stuck with a dog-and-pony show without the pony.
From the outside, seeing only what the Democrats have chosen to reveal, it seems Trump was delusional following the election. He claimed the election was stolen by fraudulent election results. His closest advisors — including Barr — looked into that allegations and found they didn’t hold water.
But Trump continued to believe his own claims. Even if there wasn’t evidence to support it.
Did he commit a crime? It’s impossible to tell from this one-sided affair.
That’s the scary thing. There are two horrible outcomes in the American judicial process: an innocent man being found guilty or a guilty man released because of shoddy prosecution.
It is becoming more and more certain that Trump, to quote Dylan Thomas, “did not go gentle into that good night” following the election.
It’s not surprising. I’m going to go out on a limb and say you don’t hold onto billions in wealth by taking every “no” that comes along as a definitive answer.
It may, however, hint at some sort of psychological disorder to fervently claim it’s raining outside while everyone standing on the sidewalk with you — including your closest advisors — can only see blue skies.
But were his actions following the election and the days leading up to Jan. 6 criminal?
From the outside, that picket fence sure looks like white and new.
But from the inside? The boards may be rotting and the whole thing could be on verge of collapse.
So which is it? Shiny or new? Or rotting?
We won’t find out from these hearings.
