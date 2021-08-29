Q. My family had a house built in 1977. Part of it is on a basement and part of the house is on a crawl space. We had the basement remodeled when the kids were teenagers several years ago. The walls were insulated, and a vapor barrier installed before the drywall. There are signs of moisture along the back wall at the bottom that concern me. Also, the crawl space that has vents in it seems to be damp during the summer. We open the vents in the spring and close the vents in the fall. The walls in the crawl space have a 2” rigid foam on the walls. Do you have any tips on what I could do better to control moisture? — Jan in Kendallville
A. All the conditions you described to me exist in tens of thousands of home across the Midwest. When crawl spaces were built, not so long ago, the mindset was to install vents in the foundation walls. Install a visqueen vapor barrier on the floor and insulate the walls.
The instructions were to open the vents in spring to encourage air flow to ventilate the crawl and keep it dry; close them in the fall for energy efficiency.
Nowadays building science tells us to seal the crawl space, insulate the walls and circulate air or dehumidify.
Yes, there are dehumidifiers designed just for that purpose. But generally, you should be able to control moisture with just circulating air with a fan. Consider that the air that is in your crawl will circulate into your living space. It is called stack affect, so having a comfortable living space is a direct connection to your crawl space.
Remember that the best way to treat exterior water is to get it away from the foundation. Make sure the ground or grade is sloped away from the house and make sure downspouts are clear and running the water away from the foundation. If water is around your foundation on the exterior, it will make its way into your lower levels by hydrostatic pressure and water will seek its way into the basement.
