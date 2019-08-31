This year has not been ideal for getting corn and soybeans planted, and now we wait to see if we will get a full growing season to give us full grain fill, or what Mother Nature will send our way this fall. As of yesterday, Auburn was sitting at 1,949 accumulated Growing Degree Days. Corn typically matures based on these GDD’s, so the warmer it is, the better, and faster, corn matures. If we don’t get the required number of growing degree days for a particular variety, it runs the chance of being too immature when the first frost hits, basically slowing, or stopping, further development of those kernels. Dr. Peter Thompson, The Ohio State University-Corn Extension Specialist, has done a great job summarizing one of Dr. Nielsen’s (Purdue University) articles on the risk of early frost with later planted corn.
Lately I have received questions as to whether corn at various stages of development, especially the blister (R2) and dough stage (R3) stages, will mature before the 50% average frost date. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, as of Aug. 18, 37 percent of Ohio’s corn acreage was in the dough stage (R4) compared to 70 percent for the five-year average, and 3 percent of the corn acreage was in the dent stage (R5) compared to 21 percent for the five-year average. Many areas of the state corn are considerably behind the five-year average because of late planting. Late maturation of the corn crop had led to questions about the likelihood for frost damage and whether more fuel will be needed to dry corn.
Physiological maturity (R6), when kernels have obtained maximum dry weight and black layer has formed, typically occurs about 65 days after silking. At physiological maturity (kernel moisture approximately 30-35%), frosts have little or no effect on the yield potential of the corn crop.
Dr. Bob Nielsen has summarized research findings from Purdue University and Ohio State University that provide insight into both the calendar days and thermal time (growing degree days, GDDs) typically required for grain at various stages of development to achieve physiological maturity (kernel black layer, R6). This research was conducted at two locations in Indiana (west central and southeast) and two locations in Ohio (northwest and southwest) with three hybrids representing 97, 105, and 111-day relative maturities planted in early May, late May, and mid-June. The calendar days and thermal time from silking to black layer for the 111-day hybrid maturity are shown in Table 1 from agry.purdue.edu/ext/corn/news/timeless/RStagePrediction.html. The calendar days and thermal time from silking to black layer for the 97-day hybrid and 105 maturity are also available from this Purdue webpage.
The study indicated that corn planted in mid-June compared to early May requires 200 to 300 fewer GDDs to achieve physiological maturity. According to Dr. Nielsen, while slightly different responses among the four locations of the trial existed, there did not seem to be a consistent north/south relationship. Therefore, growers can use the results summarized to “guesstimate” the number of calendar days or heat units necessary for a late-planted field at a given grain fill stage to mature safely prior to that killing fall freeze.
How many GDDs can be expected from now until an average date of a killing frost for a 111-day hybrid planted in mid-June? To answer this question, estimate the expected GDD accumulation from Aug. 19 until the average frost date (50% probability) for different regions of the state. These GDD expectations are based on 30-year historical normals reported by the Ohio Agricultural Statistics Service. The GDD accumulation was calculated using the 86/50 cutoff, base 50 method.
If your corn is in the milk stage (R3) as of Aug. 19, will it be safe from frost? Corn planted in mid-June required about 681 GDDs to reach black layer from R3 and all regions of the state can accumulate that number of GDDs before the 50% frost date.
However, if your corn is in the blister stage (R2) as of Aug. 19, it might be a different story. The kernel development — GDD accumulation relationships indicate that corn planted in mid-June that is at R2 needs about 781 GDDs to reach black layer. Three regions of the state, South Central, Central, and Southwest, accumulate that number of GDDs before the 50% frost date. Several other regions, West Central, and Southeast, come close to accumulating this number whereas, the Northeast, Northwest, and North Central regions are least likely to accumulate the GDDs required to achieve physiological maturity.
In previous growing seasons when GDD accumulation was markedly less than normal, corn planted by mid-June has usually achieved physiological maturity before the first frost occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.