When animal poop falls on a city street or a county road, whose responsibility is it?
“I know in the dog park and when walking they are to clean up after their pets. I do not think there is anything in regards to horses though,” said Fremont Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons.
Angola and Trine University MS4 Stormwater Advisory Group oversees a storm water quality management plan that includes pollution prevention and “good housekeeping” in the city.
Steuben County’s ordinance concerning public environmental nuisances deals with private property that has been allowed to become a health or safety hazard or has “accumulated junk, debris or waste products.”
The state of Indiana does not have any regulations pertaining to dog or pet waste removal or clean-up.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management regulates farm activity. “The manure animals produce must be properly managed by the farmers raising the animals,” says IDEM’s web page on animal farms.
In 2015, LaGrange County residents asked county commissioners to regulate the horse manure left on roads by buggy operators.
Chad Fry said manure creates a hazard because drivers tend swerve their cars to avoid running through it. He also said horse manure presents a larger problem for motorcyclists and bicyclists, with its potential to cause an accident as they lose traction, said an Oct. 5, 2015 KPC Media Group report by Patrick Redmond.
A remedy that has been broached is a bag that attaches to the back of a horse’s harness and catches the manure before it hits the street. The trademarked Bun-Bag “is virtually hidden from sight and smell,” says Bun-Bag literature. Other “manure catchers” and “horse diapers” are available on the market.
Fry said beyond the mess, horse manure creates a serious environmental problem when it’s washed off roads during rainstorms and goes into ditches, streams and underground aquifers.
In September, Churchill Downs in New Orleans, Louisiana, agreed to pay a $2.8 million fine for violating the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act. It also agreed to spend $5.6 million on construction and operational changes to curtail practices that polluted waters near the largest horse racing facility in the United States.
“For at least six years, the New Orleans Fair Grounds put horse manure, urine and untreated wastewater into the municipal drainage system, which sent the pollutants into the London Avenue Canal, Lake Pontchartrain, the Mississippi River and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico,” says a Sept. 29 article by Drew Broach in the New Orleans Advocate.
A December 2017 article in The Times-Picayune, New Orleans, revealed a disagreement over who is responsible for mule dung in the French Quarter of the city.
“At the center of the dispute is Royal Carriages, the city’s largest mule-drawn carriage operator, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration, which said it’s trying to enforce city ordinances requiring carriages to clean up mule poop left behind on the streets,” says the piece, written by Kevin Litten.
James Lauga Jr., the general manager of Royal Carriages, said his company had been cleaning up all excrement left by all businesses like his, including the New Orleans Police Department’s mounted patrols. According to the article, the city sanitation department had a contract with a company to address mule waste, causing Lauga to ask why “pay for manure cleaning and then enforce the law on carriage companies, when the city can’t identify which carriage company caused the mess, or whether it’s from NOPD horses.”
Smart Water Magazine published an article last year that suggested cars were an environmentally friendly alternative to waste left by horses and other four-legged animals used to carry people and goods in the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century.
A horse will on average produce between 15 and 35 pounds of manure per day, says the Foundation for Economic Education. Somewhere between 170,000 and 200,000 horses were in New York City in the late 19th century, says a June 9, 2019 blog by Agueda Garcia de Durango.
While there was a limited market for manure for agricultural purposes, farmers began to charge to handle the mountains of droppings, which were left randomly throughout the city streets.
According to articles about the historic manure crisis in New York, stoops, the tall staircases going into city buildings, were initially created to allow residents to rise above the filth. “With poop literally lining the city streets, stoops became an important and functional part of New York City’s architecture,” says a March 2016 article at 6sqft.com, a New York City resource focusing on architecture and history.
The first environmental summit in history in 1898 featured horse manure as its main issue. “An urban planning conference in 1898 supposedly broke up before its scheduled end due to a failure to find an answer to this problem,” says the Wikipedia page on the “great horse manure crisis of 1894.”
