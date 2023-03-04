While I was at the Y for a little exercise, I was asked about some of the drugs that are being used to help people to lose weight. So, I am writing this answer.
It might seem like these medications came from nowhere. But Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are the result of decades of research and development. Since the first of this type of drug was approved in 2005, a succession of new compounds has hit the market every few years. First there was exenatide (Byetta), then liraglutide (Saxenda and Victoza), then dulaglutide (Trulicity), then semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus), and then tirzepatide (Mounjaro).
Obesity is a chronic disease that has been classified as such since the 1990s, owing to the fact that the body fights back when people try to lose weight, and because excess weight is associated with an increased risk for type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular events, Covid-19 complications, joint pain, and a host of other issues.
Semaglutide was FDA-approved specifically for obesity treatment (under its Wegovy brand name) in 2021. But Ozempic, which is the same compound at a different dose, is also being prescribed off-label for rapid weight loss. This has stirred up a lot of interest on social media.
Although some want to use medicines to lose weight and then stop taking them, they only work if consistently taken, similar to a blood pressure medicine or other chronic disease medicines. They are meant to be taken indefinitely. Going on and off these drugs may cause a yo-yo effect on appetite and weight. There may be some folks who can wean themselves off these medications, but many will need to stay on them at least using a low dose.
By influencing one of the keys in long-term weight loss, appetite regulation, these medications allow people to live the lifestyle that they already know they need to in order to lose weight. They may know how to make good choices, but their brains nudge them to eat bigger portions and high-calorie foods. This is particularly true for those of us with a genetic predisposition for obesity. Some people are able to practice moderation with these foods. Some people can abstain. Many cannot, despite their best efforts.
Despite the best available coaching and advice, some people struggle with obesity. When they try these medicines, they sometimes describe feeling what it must be like to not struggle with appetite and weight. That is, they feel what it is like to feel like they are “normal.” But they still need to make healthy lifestyle choices and work hard to lose weight.
People without a type-2 diabetes or obesity diagnosis should not seek these medications out. While the drugs are relatively safe, there are risks. Someone who is looking to lose a few pounds may become underweight and lose bone and muscle mass instead of excess fat. There have been complaints of negative changes in facial appearance due to the rapid loss of fat under the skin. There is potential for uncomfortable side effects, mainly nausea.
Drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) and its predecessors have changed the world for some people struggling with type-2 diabetes and obesity. This is likely to continue with more options coming soon that may be even more effective.
One that is already being prescribed is Mounjaro, though at this stage, it is only technically FDA-approved to treat type-2 diabetes, like Ozempic.
Mounjaro is currently being prescribed off-label for the treatment of obesity, particularly given the recent shortages of Wegovy, which is the FDA-approved version of semaglutide for obesity.
Again, Wegovy and Ozempic are the same drug, semaglutide, just different dosages. Wegovy has been shown to help people lose 15% of their body weight. At certain doses, Mounjaro may be able to induce a loss of 21% of body weight, which approaches what bariatric surgery can do.
Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. GLP-1 is naturally produced in the intestines and sends signals to the brain that we are full. These drugs act like GLP-1 in the body and are able to suppress appetite. These medicines also help cause the pancreas to produce insulin, which can help lower blood sugar for those with diabetes.
Mounjaro, on the other hand, is a GLP-1/GIP agonist. This means that in addition to acting as GLP-1 in the body, it also mimics the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), sometimes known as the gastric inhibitory polypeptide. This also stimulates insulin secretion. This may increase the effectiveness of GLP-1, creating an added weight loss effect.
Using these medications requires the oversight of a qualified physician and only about 30% of insurers currently cover these medications. So, this might be a very expensive option. But for the right indications, these drugs may be a great choice.
