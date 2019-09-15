Q. Last week I noticed some water spots along my dining room ceiling. After further investigation, I discovered that it was coming from my line-set running across my attic to the outside. I have had problems in the past with the drain line that runs from the drip pan to the outside getting clogged. Why am I now having problems with the condensate line? — Ken of Angola
A. Attics are not the best place to install furnaces or air handlers for heating and cooling systems. Attics are terrible to access and service mechanical systems but they are also typically out of the insulation envelope making them less efficient and problematic but sometimes it is the only solution.
There are a couple of things to check on your air-condition system. First, check to see that your coil in the cold air plenum is not frozen up. This coil needs proper air flow, check for a dirty filter.
Another cause to the freeze up of the coil is that you are low on refrigerant in the AC system. Have a certified technician service it. If the coil freezes this can cause a blockage of the drip pan and condensate drain line. Check and make sure the drainage lines to the outside are clear and flowing freely. When the coil is frozen up it's not working properly so your condenser will continue to run with no results. When the condenser continues to run; it can cause damage to the condenser also.
If the condensate pan has a pump to remove the condensate water, make sure it is in good running order.
Faulty thermostats and drain systems are the normal cause of freeze up of the coil and water damage accrues.
The condensation on the lines are from exposed cold lines meeting warm moist air. Make sure the lines are well insulated and sealed with proper sealant or tape. Some cold ducts and water lines can also have drippage from condensation.
Properly insulate and air seal the ducts and water lines also.
