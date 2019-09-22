For the most part, I love my dreams. I had quite the adventurous one last night.
I was placed back at my high school and I was walking through the halls with some of my very favorite people of all time (not just school friends). Previous teachers, best friends, friends I haven’t seen in years! I began running (first of all, that is definitely a dream, but I wasn’t minding it, I was loving seeing all the faces that touched my life in one way or another). I would pat some on the back, high five others, but not ever stopping my pace of running.
I even saw my parents and as I ran by, I yelled “I love you!” I was going up and down the halls, trying to find my “locker.” I ran, then I swam (you know how dreams are), then I tight rope walked, all challenging but I did all these things as if on a mission. “The locker” ... I finally decided I could not find my locker:box:containment ...
I slowed down and started really noticing my surroundings, the people, loved ones that I haven’t seen in so long, people who I had laughed with, enjoyed time with, cried with, people I wanted to spend more time with but just hadn’t had the chance, etc.
I noticed the “places” within my “high school”, places all over the county, country, globe that I had been.
It was magnificent. I slowly and purposefully made the decision to go to “the office.” So many wonderful people in my life were there, all greeting me! I told them I needed to make an announcement. I was handed the school microphone and I said:
“May your kiln always be aflame!”
Now I’m not sure if anyone has ever quoted that saying before but as I awoke from the dream I felt weepy in a good/blessed and euphoric way ... It was a cool, adventurous, awesome dream!
I’m sure you can all find so many analogies within this dream, so many interpretations but I think it was my subconscious telling me to slow down, be purposeful in your living.
So many of us wish at the end of the day that we had said something a little more nicely, or said anything at all. We wish for all these scenarios of gathering special people around us and in a proverbial sense to yell “I love you!”
We all fall short of our days, we wish to do more, say more, act more, make peace more, love more. But the minutes, hours, days and years come faster as we go along our road.
Make your dreams a reality, friends. Take the time to “make your own school announcement.”
