This is the last week every area football team is guaranteed to play, so this will be my last set of power rankings for the 2019 season. Don’t worry, I’ll bring them back for the basketball season, which gets underway with the girls’ season starting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Later this week, I’ll have my football sectional preview with updated favorites, contenders and spoilers from when I gave them to you a month ago.
Here’s my final installment of the power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 9-0
Last Friday’s result: 56-7 romp over Bellmont.
The Knights finished their first undefeated regular season since 2004 with a win over the Braves last Friday night. It’s the fourth time in East Noble/Kendallville football history that an undefeated regular season was achieved — 2019, 2004, 2003 and 1915, which was the first year of high school football.
I wonder if that 1915 Kendallville Comets team had as much talent as this year’s East Noble squad. I try not to compare eras, but give me the 2019 Knights.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 9-0
Last Friday’s result: 42-7 defeat of Prairie Heights.
Speaking of history, the Chargers completed their first undefeated regular season since 1981. Now, West Noble turns its attention to winning that elusive first sectional title.
The Chargers haven’t been in a sectional championship game since their appearance in 1990 against Bishop Luers. The road to that first championship is a difficult one that starts on the road at John Glenn on Friday.
No. 3 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 7-2
Last Friday’s result: 14-13 thriller over Angola.
I thought last Friday’s game against the Hornets would be a good test for the Blazers heading into sectional play. They passed by the skin of their teeth, scoring the game-winning touchdown and extra point with less than 30 seconds left.
Eastside has a ton of momentum going into their first-round sectional matchup with Woodlan. The Blazers haven’t beaten the Warriors since 1976.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 3
Record: 7-2
Last Friday’s result: 42-19 loss to Leo.
The Barons lost a little steam heading into the postseason with another loss to the Lions. Leo is 5-0 all-time against DeKalb.
A rematch with Columbia City in the first round of sectionals on Friday should provide another close game. The last three matchups have been decided by eight points or less.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: Not ranked.
Record: 7-2
Last Friday’s result: 36-14 win at Fairfield.
Jake Fulk must have heard that the Eagles fell out of my power rankings last week, because he ran like a mad man against Fairfield last Friday night. Fulk ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 1,688 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Eagles have one of the more difficult games to start sectional play when they host unbeaten Southwood. It’s the first matchup between these two teams since the sectional semifinal in 2008.
Others considered: Angola.
