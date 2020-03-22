“Why not?” are words that can connect people in amazing ways.
Let me tell you the story of the girl who graduated from Churubusco High School and the boy who graduated from Central Noble High School, who after college and university and marriage thought why not live and work in another part of the world?
Jen Edwards, a graduate of University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, is a physical therapist assistant at Parkview Noble Therapy.
Aaron Edwards, with degrees from Indiana Tech (engineering), Grace Theological Seminary (intercultural studies) and Purdue University (math education), is a math teacher and boys and girls tennis coach and JV basketball coach at East Noble.
They live in Kendallville on Diamond Street, across from the Community Learning Center, formerly the East Noble Middle School, and before that Kendallville High School.
Married June 16, 2001, in Merriam Christian Chapel, Albion, they have three children: Ella, 13; Silas, 10; and Evie, 5.
But I’m getting ahead of the story.
In 2005, when an opportunity to use their skills in a high-need setting presented itself, they decided to work abroad with a mission organization, Operation Mercy. Jen Edwards used her skills that related to disabilities, and Aaron Edwards used his training for engineering projects.
They were excited to move to Uzbekistan in 2005.
Uzbekistan, which is in Asia, shares a small portion of its border with Afghanistan. Several countries to its west is Turkey, and the languages of the two countries have a few similarities.
After two years they moved to Tajikistan, which shares a small portion of its border with China, where Aaron Edwards became the regional director of their organization, Operation Mercy. Jen Edwards worked at Operation Mercy’s center for early intervention. Ella grew up speaking Tajik fluently, and Silas was beginning to learn the language as well.
They returned to Indiana in spring 2012 so that Aaron Edwards could continue his studies to transition into a teaching career and so Ella could begin kindergarten.
They moved to Kendallville in July of 2013, after Aaron Edwards accepted a position at East Noble.
While teaching at East Noble, he got to know a number of East Noble AFS exchange students and they thought they would like to host an exchange student — a girl — after Ella reached high school.
But this past summer, I received word that there was an AFS YES student from Turkey who did not yet have a home.
Youth Exchange and Study (YES) students are sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and come on full scholarships. The opportunity is available for U.S. students, also. More information is at yesprograms.org.
My husband Terry was in correspondence with the athletic department at East Noble, making arrangements for our AFS YES student, Leith of Tunisia, to play tennis. Terry and I are long-time host parents.
Terry copied me on the tennis emails, and it dawned on me to ask if there might be a tennis family that might like to host Omer for all or part of the school year.
When the Edwards family got the email, they thought, “Why not?”
“Aaron enjoyed having exchange students in class and sports and as a family we hoped to someday be able to host a student as well,” Jen Edwards said. “Ella was very instrumental in this decision, as she had begun asking when we would decide to host.”
And less than two weeks later, on Aaron Edwards’ birthday, Omer of Turkey arrived.
The amazing thing is that this student who needed a home was from a country for which the Edwards family had a great affection. They traveled extensively in Turkey during their years abroad. In fact, Aaron and Jennifer Edwards like to tease Omer that they have seen more of Turkey than he has.
The Edwards speak and understand some Turkish, and occasionally that knowledge has been helpful.
Omer has enjoyed a physical transformation here, having lost 60 pounds since his arrival. He attributes his weight loss to his participation in sports.
“I was playing video games in Turkey after school,” Omer said. With the Edwards family he became involved with conditioning for and participation in two new sports — first tennis and then wrestling.
He loved wrestling. One of his favorite memories was when he earned a varsity spot and wrestled for East Noble.
In addition to school-related sports, the Edwards enjoy camping, bike riding, water sports, being outdoors and “all things cross cultural,” Aaron Edwards said.
Living in town, means Omer gets in a lot of walking.
Aaron and Jen Edwards said for them, highlights of hosting include seeing Omer “jump right into new school activities, become more proficient in English and learn the quirks of American culture.”
Omer, who is the youngest in his family in Turkey, said he has learned, that one of his chief stereotypes about Americans — that American families eat fast food every day — was wrong.
With his host family he has eaten fast food only twice. “Jen cooks almost every day,” he said. And because of the sports and the home cooking he feels much healthier than when he arrived.
He said other benefits of his school year here are that he has learned “how to plan my life” and “how it feels having younger siblings.”
Because of the coronavirus many exchange students have gone home already or expect to leave for their home country as soon as flight arrangements can be made. But for Omer and Leith of Tunisia and other YES students, the U.S. Department of State has not yet announced plans for early returns. But life, these days, for everyone, is one day at a time.
Omer, who has excellent grades, has been considering a career in medicine or engineering. One of his older siblings is a doctor in Pittsburgh.
When I asked him last fall why he applied to study in the U.S. for a year, he said that a teacher in Turkey had come to him and suggested it.
And he thought, “Why not?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.