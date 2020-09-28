"So in the United States the majority has an immense power in fact and a power of opinion almost as great; and once the majority has formed on a question, there is, so to speak, no obstacle that can, I will not say stop, but even slow its course and leave time for the majority to hear the cries of those whom it crushes as it goes.
The consequences of this state of affairs are harmful and dangerous for the future." — Alexis de Tocqueville
This month, we're seeing a continuing degradation of the rule of rules in Congress.
With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced what anyone with half a brain expected him to announce — the Senate would hold hearings to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
That's, of course, a total 180 from everything McConnell and his colleagues said in 2016, that the Senate wouldn't hear President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland because it was an election year and the American people should pick the president and that president should appoint the next year.
Nevermind that there were eight months until Election Day in 2016 compared to less than two months this year.
When everyone started to call "Hypocrisy!" as would be expected when someone says the exact opposite of the thing they were tooting for months four years ago, the explanation was henceforth amended — the Senate couldn't hear Garland not only because it was an election year but also because the Senate majority was an opposite party to the president.
That second trigger didn't exist before, but now that it's 2020 and the Senate majority and the president are both Republican, that previous election-year "rule" has now been arbitrarily amended to fit the current moment.
Regardless, this latest chapter is a symptom of a continuing degradation of the power of rules and norms of the Senate.
After jamming Garland for almost a year, President Trump got elected and nominated Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch (and later Brett Kavanaugh, too) was then approved on simple majority vote after Senate Republicans engaged the "nuclear option," eliminating the 60-vote requirement for SCOTUS nominees.
That, of course, is a direct result of when former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid went nuclear on lower federal court appointees (after Republicans obstructed the nominating process for those lower courts during Obama's tenure to an unusual degree). Reid weakened the rules, which then was used as later justification to further weaken even more rules.
Now that the election-year rule on SCOTUS nominees has nothing to do with election years and instead is solely a party alignment issue, anyone with half a brain can see the next step in this downward spiral somewhere down the line — the Senate's not going to hear any opposite-party nominee for the Supreme Court regardless because they're a "check" on the White House.
What's stopping them? Political costs? Who cares! The parties are so polarized now that their bases literally don't care what underhanded tactics they use as long as they win.
And what else is on the horizon?
Furious at last several years of McConnell jamming up just about everything except conservative judge appointments, Democrats are now talking about things like increasing the size of the Supreme Court or eliminating the Senate filibuster — both idiotic ideas that will only make the problem worse.
Just like a decade ago, it's like Republicans are goading Democrats to kill more rules the next time they're in power, then blame the left for being "radicals," then immediately start utilizing that new lack of rules to deadly effect the next time they're in power.
The Senate is just becoming a smaller version of the House, where majority rule is the only rule and there's nothing the minority party can do to stop anything.
This continuing degradation is not healthy for America.
Yes, there's been frustration for years that Congress is useless and unproductive, but I would opine that a productive Congress is probably worse.
If you strip away all the rules, all the self-imposed restrictions that were meant to stop legislation from rushing through the Capitol like it's being flushed through a high-power toilet, what you'll end up with is either years of extreme and unimpeded unilateral rush to pass laws or years of absolute and total gridlock.
If you're able to line up the White House and both houses of Congress, you'll be able to pass literally whatever you want, with the other party unable to do anything to slow or stop it.
Then in the years when the White House, Senate or House is missing, you'll get the experience of the Obama years or these last two years of the Trump presidency, where only the most dire things get done and even then it's pulling teeth to get Republicans and Democrats to agree on anything.
What we're moving toward is a more extreme, more schizophrenic America, which flops from right-wing extremes to left-wing extremes whenever the political winds change directions far enough. You'll get scenarios where when that changes happens, Congress will spend its time trying to roll back everything the previous party had done while simultaneously cramming through as many pet projects as they can get done regardless of how partisan they are.
What you get is a Congress that doesn't ever have incentive to work together, to find reasonable solutions to complex problems. Instead you get a Congress run by polar panderers on both sides, sides perfectly content doing nothing and blaming the other team about it on the hopes that they'll obtain absolute power some day to do whatever they want with impunity.
While you're probably hearing scare tactics that 2020 is a choice between "freedom or socialism," the more immediate threat from both parties appears to be the choice between democracy and hegemony.
Do we want to reinvest in a nation where our legislators are supposed to at least try to work together for a greater good, or do we want single-party systems like China and Russia and Venezuela have — "democratic" systems where, yeah, you vote, but whatever political party is in power has absolute power to act?
This sword cuts both ways.
Northeast's Indiana conservative residents may be loving this slide toward unfettered power now, but there will be some day when Republicans are out of the majority. And when that day happens, do you want Democrats to have the power to shape America however they want with literally no way to stop it?
Both sides have some good ideas. Both sides also have some terrible ideas. Mixing and tempering those ideas to find workable compromises is supposed to be the American way.
The U.S. would be smart to reinvest in rules, in self-imposed restrictions to ensure that the process is difficult, to ensure it requires work, cooperation and consensus to accomplish the big things.
That, however, seems unlikely to happen.
Bipartisanship seems to be sinking faster than the Titanic and, like the Titanic, it's likely to leave all but the wealthy first-class passengers frozen to death in the water.
Instead, we seem more likely to circle the drain toward the inevitable tyranny of the majority.
And everyone will end up losing in that scenario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.