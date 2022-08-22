“Abatements are a critical economic development tool.”
Noble County Economic Development Executive Director Gary Gatman said that Monday during a long table discussion among the Kendallville Economic Development Corp. as the group talked about whether it should update or tweak its tax abatement guidelines.
It was a fruitful discussion, and I was impressed as board members went back and forth and touched on a lot of key points and had a pretty good command of the finer details of the mechanism of how abatements actually work.
As I sat in the back of the room listening, however, my thoughts kept going back to Gatman's statement and asking myself — are abatements critical, actually?
If you're not familiar, tax abatements are tax breaks local governments can give to businesses who are making significant investments in real property (buildings) or personal property (equipment).
Governments can choose to abate taxes in a variety of ways, but most often they'll pick a term of 0-10 years and then abate taxes on a sliding scale. So, for example, in a five-year tax abatement, the company will pay 0% in the first year, 20% in the second year, 40% in the third years and so. With a 10-year break, it's 0% in year one, 10% in year two, 20% in year three, etc.
At the end of the abatement, they're paying tax 100% of the value of that property.
Depending on the size of the project and the term, the percentage may vary, but in general, tax abatements save a business about half of the taxes they would otherwise pay over the term of the tax break.
So, are tax abatements critical? Ehhhhh...
Let's look at a recent abatement Kendallville approved.
Bollhoff Inc. recently purchased $3.78 million in new equipment to its plant in the industrial park. The city granted them a seven-year tax abatement. Bollhoff was estimated to save about $148,000 while paying $115,000, a 56% savings.
The typical thought process from local government is typically this: “Well, if we don't provide this incentive to this company, they might make this investment elsewhere.”
I suppose that's possible. But do we have evidence of that ever happening? Perhaps that's the case if a company has three plants all running the same production line in similar markets and there's little downside to putting the investment.
Bollhoff's average wage is about $25 per hour. That's $52,000 per year. The $148,000 tax savings spread across seven years is $21,000 per year. So that's less than half the annual salary of one employee.
Is a company like Bollhoff going to abandon Kendallville over $21,000 per year? Doubtful.
“OK, Steve, so then are tax abatements worthless? Why don't we stop giving them altogether and save the money?
Well, I'm not necessarily saying that. There are a few pro-abatement arguments.
To me, the best argument is that a new equipment investment is a front-loaded cost. If I buy a new machine and put it in my factory, it's going to take some time to get that up and running and get it productive and earning me something. There's a short period of time where I am not earning anything on my investment. So a tax break helps cover that.
Second, for new investment — a company that isn't here now that is coming in for the first time – a tax abatement can be one piece of a package that wins you that project over somewhere else. You're not really losing anything by giving a tax break, because as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said, 10% of $1 million investment is more than 100% on $0.
Third, there's a psychological effect here. A tax abatement for a company that is choosing to grow its operations is a way the city can say, “Thanks for sticking by us.” Is a multi-million company going to look elsewhere over $20,000 per year? Probably not. But is a multi-million company going to get sour if you say no time after time again?
Not every divorce occurs because of one major blowup. Usually there's a long line of small indignities that pile up to become something big.
“So then tax abatements are good?”
Well, I'm not necessarily saying that, either.
Over time, as multiple abatements add up, the local government can give up a noticeable chunk of their annual revenue. If cities and towns are giving abatements on investment that would made even without a tax break, they're essentially just voluntarily taking in less money.
For a county government, which draws taxes from the entire county, the impact is not as much. But the smaller the town, the bigger the impact, especially since commercial and industries property have the highest property tax cap at 3%.
“Alright, I'm confused, Steve. You're playing both sides. Just tell me what to think.”
OK, can do. That's my favorite thing to do.
First, the start of this column. Are tax abatements a “critical tool?” In the grand scheme of things, especially with mega corporations, probably not. We're talking a savings of thousands for companies that work with debit and credit ledgers in the many millions.
But is there really a need to ever abate someone's taxes for 10 years? Or seven years? Even five years?
Here's my argument — when it comes to equipment, companies get to depreciate the value of their equipment over time. So when a company gets to paying 100% of taxes on their new machine, by the time that they hit that 100%, the taxable value of that equipment isn't list-price anymore. Now it's maybe 75% or 50% or 30%.
If you give a company 10 years of a tax break, by the time they hit that 100% tax bill, you've given them a decade to whittle down the taxable value of their investment to much less.
That's where governments really lose their dollars.
My suggestion?
Tax abatements shoudn't run longer than two, three years.
It gives a company a little incentive and helps them get up and running. It gives them a little pat on the back for sticking around.
But it also ensures that companies aren't simply depreciating their way out of their financial obligations to the community and its residents.
That being said, there's no right answer here. Tax abatements aren't inherently good or bad, but communities need to be thoughtful about when and how they're used to balance competing costs and benefits.
