KENDALLVILLE — A business feature about Avilla farmers who have opened up a new storefront to sell meat locally to residents was on readers’ plates this week.
Keeping everything local is the staple of Cedar Creek Premium Beef.
Selling to a local restaurant, local residents and working with local meat processors are what make Cedar Creek the destination for people to buy beef that is produced in their community.
Owners Tom and Laura Fortman have now opened up a new storefront on their property at 1010 East Weimer Road in Avilla to sell beef to people in the community and provide food security for them.
They opened their storefront in October 2021 after spending years selling their cattle to JBS Foods, one of the large multi-national food processing companies that dominate the meat industry.
The story picked up more than 3,000 as readers returned to the web this week to read some stories.
Here were the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com from Jan. 13-19:
1) Avilla farm beefs up local meat options with new storefront — 3,065 pageviews
2) Jayden White, 12-year-old LaGrange boy, ends his four-year long battle with cancer — 1,975 pageviews
3) Hansbarger survives ice boat going through ice — 1,659 pageviews
4) Many officer called to quell man — 1,323 pageviews
5) Three-peat: CN boys win third-straight NECC Tournament title — 1,296 pageviews
6) One dead after police chase leads to crash — 974 pageviews
7) Worst yet: 81 of 92 counties rated for ‘very high’s pread of COVID-19 — 852 pageviews
8) Two people taken to hospitals after Monday crash — 847 pageviews
9) Gregory Jackson (obituary) — 775 pageviews
10) East Noble now going virtual due to staff shortage — 702 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, news of the death of Jayden White, weekly COVID ratings hitting a new worst point and a potential peak in the omicron variant of the virus were the top stories of the week:
Jan. 14: Jayden White, a LaGrange County youth who battled an aggressive bone cancer for four years, has died — 8,354 people reached, 405 reactions, 23 shares, 32 comments
Jan. 13: Anyone who’s been watching the state’s COVID-19 numbers should not be surprised by this week’s ratings map, the worst Indiana has seen. Cases, positivity and hospitalizations are at all-time highs and average daily deaths are growing closer to the record mark, too — 5,824 people reached, 47 reactions, 14 shares, 47 comments
Jan. 19: Good news: After tripling in about two weeks, the surge brought on by the extremely infectious omicron variant may have already peaked. Bad news: Cases and hospitalizations are still near all time highs and ongoing deaths remain at their second-highest points — 4,913 people reached, 32 reactions, six shares, three comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a man who went through the ice on a Steuben County lake, an ongoing power struggle between the mayor and city council in Auburn over its utility departments and the Avilla beef farm were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 17: (The Herald Republican) Mark Hansbarger went on quite a ride on his ice boat on Clear Lake Monday morning — 2,279 people reached, 51 reactions, 13 shares, 13 comments
Jan. 19: (The Star) Council approves utility service board on second reading, setting up an opportunity for the mayor to veto the ordinance — 465 people reached, nine reactions, three comments
Jan. 19: (The News Sun) If you’re looking for fresh meat sourced straight from a local farm, an Avilla farm has recently opened up a new storefront to connect you to local beef — 7,431 people reached, 1,154 reactions, 273 shares, 106 comments
