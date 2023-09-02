Q: This is the time of year when we usually see advertisements for the Builders Parade in northern Indiana. I always look forward to taking the tour. It’s a day my girlfriends and I spend traveling around to visit the sites, kind of a girl’s day out.
This year I’m kind of anxious because my husband and I retired last year and are planning on building this coming year. I haven’t seen anything yet. Can you pass along some information? Thank you from Sally.
A: Yes, the Builders Parade of Northeast Indiana is coming up very quickly and the builders of this year’s parade have been preparing for several months. It is always a great opportunity to explore new techniques in construction and great design options for your home. This year there a four beautiful lake homes on the tour on three different lakes, Crooked Lake, Lake James and Hamilton Lake.
The best way to get information is to go to info@ba-ni.com. It’s the information site for the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana, a nonprofit association of builders, contractors, and suppliers in the northeast Indiana area. The members of this industry association are active in their industry and are willing to educate and invest in their industry. The association provides ongoing training on lead renovation and safety requirements for remodelers and builders along with the latest training on code requirements and industry standards. These contractors that are members are the best in the industry and the most informed about industry changes and are interested in making their company better every day.
The changes to trends and building techniques are ongoing and my 40 years in the industry has taught me that I need to learn something new everyday to make for better projects and building processes. Yes, I grew up learning from my grandfather and father. building and remodeling. and then college education in engineering and design was just the beginning of what it takes to be a successful builder.
Again, more information on the Builders Parade, Friday, Sept. 8, Saturday, 9 and Sunday Sept. 10, may be found at info@ba-ni.com.
