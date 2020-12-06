As a youngster I was fascinated with politics and history and in choosing journalism as a career, I got to see it close up.
When Joe Biden takes the oath of office Jan. 20, he will be the 11th U.S. president I have heard oratory from or been in close proximity.
I never heard Harry Truman give a speech. But I saw his casket on the day of his funeral. So, I guess that counts.
I was stationed in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, when former President Truman died on Dec. 26, 1972, at the age of 88. A unit in my military police company was called up as honor guards for his funeral. I was not part of the official unit, but I did walk past his flag-draped coffin. I just missed seeing former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who paid his respects at the same site. (Johnson died of a heart attack less than a month later on Jan. 22, 1973.)
I have witnessed speeches by 10 other presidents and shook hands and chatted with some of them.
Here are some of my favorite memories:
Nixon was the first
While in high school, my future wife, Grace, and I stood in line for a couple of hours to get into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Oct. 20, 1970, to hear President Richard M. Nixon inspire an overflow crowd for two Republican candidates, E. Ross Adair and Richard Roudebush. Two weeks later they both narrowly lost their races for U.S. House and U.S. Senate seats.
On Aug. 19, 1976, I heard Gerald R. Ford give his acceptance speech on a hot night at the GOP National Convention in Kansas City. I saw Ford on other occasions up close, including at a big rally at the coliseum in Fort Wayne that same year, at an event for Senate candidate Dan Quayle in 1980, and at the dedication of the new Lincoln Museum in Fort Wayne several years later.
Meeting the peanut farmer
Jimmy Carter was a little-known former governor of Georgia and peanut farmer when I first met him in the summer of 1975. I was at a three-day event for Democratic political candidates in St. Louis, Missouri, and Carter was among the attendees. A small handful of other people and I sat at a lunch table with him at the beginning of the conference. He calmly and carefully outlined his agenda for restoring confidence in government. I left the event impressed, thinking he might have a shot at the Democratic nomination.
A year later, I was in the audience at Madison Square Garden, New York, when he was nominated for president. I was back for his second acceptance speech four years later in the same venue.
Memories of The Great Communicator
I have lots of memories of Ronald Reagan. The first Reagan rally I attended was on May 1, 1976, in Fort Wayne, when the former California governor was facing an uphill fight for the Republican presidential nomination.
The conservative stalwart was challenging President Ford. He trailed Ford in the bid for GOP delegates, but was banking on an upset victory in the Indiana primary to give his campaign a jump-start.
Always worried about his image, the Reagan handlers wanted a setting in Fort Wayne that looked good on local television. They felt it was too risky for Reagan to appear where Ford had appeared earlier — the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The president had drawn a capacity crowd of 10,000 party faithful, and it was uncertain what kind of following Reagan could draw in the Summit City. So Wayne High School’s 3,000-seat gymnasium (near the Baer Field Airport) was the location.
A near-capacity crowd attended the rally. My most vivid memory of the event was not Reagan’s speech, but the man who introduced him. It was a surprise guest — Reagan’s longtime Hollywood friend, actor Jimmy Stewart. The older women in the audience went crazy.
Reagan went on to upset Ford in the May Hoosier primary. It led to a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish at the August convention in Kansas City.
My wife, and I attended the Republican National Convention in the sweltering August heat in Kansas City.
Reagan was only about 100 delegates short of Ford in the battle for the nomination and the atmosphere at Kemper Arena was intense.
The Reagan bandwagon was stopped short as the Ford delegation held firm.
Shaking hands with Ronald Reagan
The day after Ford sewed up the nomination, Grace and I were at the Reagan hotel headquarters. As we walked past the main ballroom of the Alameda Plaza, the doors swung open and a crowd of several hundred people, many of them looking glum, began filing out. I quickly found out this was the California delegation, which had just been addressed by Reagan.
We entered the room and soon the doors closed behind us, leaving less than 50 people in the spacious ballroom. I realized those left behind were Reagan’s top campaign aides and soon the defeated candidate, his wife Nancy Reagan, and Pennsylvania Sen. Richard Schweiker (the man Reagan wanted to be his running mate) stood on the stage.
In an emotional speech, Reagan, with a broad smile, thanked his staff and talked of going back to his ranch. Nancy, standing at his side, turned sideways as she choked back tears.
After the five-minute talk, Reagan and his wife left the stage to greet those gathered. I shook hands with him and wished him well. Despite the pain of the loss, he couldn’t have been more gracious to everyone who surrounded him.
I remember feeling that this certainly was his swan song, and I was glad I was there. After all, in 1980, Reagan would be almost 70, and the national press was writing him off.
Witnessing Reagan’s big comeback
Four years later, Grace and I were in Detroit to witness Reagan at the pinnacle of his career as he won the Republican presidential nomination. We heard his impressive ‘‘shining city on a hill,’’ speech and left the convention feeling he had a good shot at winning.
Seven weeks after nearly dying at the hands of an assassin, President Reagan chose the University of Notre Dame’s commencement gathering for his ‘‘coming-out’’ party, on May 17, 1981. It was the first appearance outside of Washington that the president had made since recovering from his bullet wounds.
Grace and I were in the audience of 12,500 at the Notre Dame basketball arena. Reagan had insisted on attending because his longtime friend, actor Pat O’Brien, was being awarded an honorary degree. Reagan had starred with O’Brien in the 1940 movie, ‘‘Knute Rockne — All American.’’
Reagan played football star George Gipp in the movie, whose deathbed wish to Rockne (played by O’Brien) was to ‘‘Win one for the Gipper.’’
Reagan was teary-eyed when he made the presentation to O’Brien. So were many in the audience.
Seeing ‘The Gipper’s’ renomination
Dallas put on a grand old party for Reagan as the Republicans unanimously renominated ‘‘The Gipper,” at the 1984 GOP National Convention. Riding on a wave of popularity, Reagan never looked more presidential or confident as he delivered his acceptance speech, which we witnessed. He crowed about restoring the ‘‘springtime of hope’’ in America and said the voters were facing ‘‘the clearest choice in half a century.’’
He won in a rout.
We didn’t know it at the time, but the address he gave at the 1992 Republican National Convention was the last major speech in Reagan’s life. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994.
I remember the huge Astrodome crowd, worried about losing the White House (incumbent President George H. W. Bush was facing an uphill campaign), gave ‘‘citizen’’ Reagan, 81, a thundering welcome.
‘‘My fellow Americans, may every dawn be a great new beginning for America and every evening bring us closer to that shining city upon a hill,’’ Reagan said, electrifying the audience.
That’s how I will remember him — the eternal optimist.
Bush (41) and Bush (43) conventions
I heard numerous speeches by both George H. W. Bush and his son George W. Bush at Republican National Conventions from 1980-2004, including the senior’s “read my lips, no new taxes,” pronouncement at the 1988 convention that later haunted him. I was in the audience at the Bush-Clinton-Perot debate on Oct. 19, 1992, at Michigan State University.
First Clinton speech bombed at convention
It’s hard to believe, but the first time I heard Bill Clinton give a major speech, he bombed. And it nearly sunk his future political hopes.
As the 41-year-old governor of Arkansas, Clinton was considered a rising star of the Democratic Party. He was chosen as the keynote speaker at the party’s 1988 national convention in Atlanta. He was supposed to speak for 15 minutes, focusing on Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. But his 33-minute address was so poorly received that the audience cheered when he said, “In conclusion ...”
Clinton got much, much better in his deliveries. He was masterful at both of his own convention acceptance speeches. I also saw him woo audiences in Fort Wayne, Angola and Kendallville during his efforts to elect his wife, Hillary, in 2016.
A chance meeting with Barack Obama
While covering the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, I, and two of my daughters, met Barack Obama on the streets of Boston. We joined a small group of people who spotted him walking near a downtown Boston park. He stopped and greeted each of us. I was impressed with his friendly demeanor, bright smile and air of confidence. My daughters had no idea who this young, skinny, well-dressed, dynamic man was, but I insisted that I take their picture with him.
I told them that Obama was going to give the keynote address at the convention that evening and he likely was going to be the next junior United States senator from Illinois. Besides, I said, he may one day become our first African-American president.
A few hours after having met Obama, my daughters and I were among nearly 20,000 people packed into Boston’s Fleet Center. We witnessed his historic speech that electrified the crowd.
“Now even as we speak, there are those who are preparing to divide — the spin masters, the negative ad peddlers who embrace the politics of ‘anything goes.’’’ Obama said. “Well, I say to them tonight, there is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America. There is not a Black America and a White America and Latino America and Asian America — there’s the United States of America.
“The pundits like to slice-and-dice our country into Red States and Blue States; Red States for Republicans, Blue States for Democrats. But I’ve got news for them, too. We worship an ‘awesome God’ in the Blue States, and we don’t like federal agents poking around in our libraries in the Red States. We coach Little League in the Blue States and yes, we’ve got some gay friends in the Red States. There are patriots who opposed the war in Iraq and there are patriots who supported the war in Iraq. We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.
“In the end, that’s what this election is about. Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or do we participate in a politics of hope?”
My daughters and I knew that night we had witnessed something special. Obama became a political sensation overnight.
More chances to hear Obama
I saw Obama at numerous events during his run for the highest office, the first before an overflow crowd at a Toledo, Ohio, arena, and then at an outdoor rally in downtown Fort Wayne. Grace and I also got to interview Michelle Obama one-on-one after an event at North Side High School.
I was part of the press corps at the 2008 Democratic National Convention for the Obama acceptance speech witnessed by more than 84,000 people at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver.
And I sat 40 rows in front of the 44th president when he gave his historic inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2009. Seeing an estimated 1.8 million people behind me was surreal. It’s considered the largest gathering ever in Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump most entertaining
Certainly the most entertaining and unusual political speeches I’ve witnessed were delivered by Donald J. Trump. I heard him at rallies in Indianapolis (April 27, 2016) and Fort Wayne (May 1, 2016) during his first run for office where he went off the rails on opponents Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton. He was more impressive at his acceptance speech at the GOP National Convention in Cleveland. He was back as an attack dog at the Fort Wayne coliseum rally just before the 2018 election.
Joe Biden will soon be added to the list of presidents I’ve seen. I remember hearing his “law and order” prime-time address at Clinton’s 1996 re-nomination convention in Chicago where he touted his 1994 crime bill. I was at the convention in Denver to hear his acceptance speech for vice president. And I saw him sworn in by Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, as the 47th vice president.
So, Truman, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush (41st), Clinton, Bush (43rd), Obama, Trump and Biden make 11. Notice a pattern? They’ve all been men. Maybe if I stick around long enough, I’ll witness another historic day when the final glass ceiling is broken.
