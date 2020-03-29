Q. My husband and I are semi-retired and have been spending most of our time at home these days because of the stay-at-home order. We have plenty of food and supplies, so we haven’t been to the grocery, but my husband has gone to the home improvement store and bought stuff for some minor remodeling projects at home. Is there anything I can do to my house that would retard the virus from coming into our home? — A Square Corners reader
A. You could not let your husband back into the house because he and the items he purchased would be the only way the virus could be brought into your house.
Hopefully, your husband used common sense regarding staying away from other people by 6 feet and not touching objects of any kind and touching his face or eyes only after he washed his hands.
There is really nothing air filters can do that would guarantee that they would catch or filter viruses.
Many things in your house can cause bacteria to grow and cause illnesses. All surfaces that are touched regularly like switches, doorknobs, writing pens and cabinet handles should be washed and sanitized.
Or course, items that are warm and moist will breed unwanted bacteria. Sponges, wash rags, sinks and toilets — all should be cleaned regularly.
You should definitely wash your hands every time you touch any of these items before touching your mouth or eyes or serve food.
One concern I have for your husband is that in going to the home improvement store there may be more than 10 or 25 people. Did he wash his hands and wash the items he brought from the store before working with the stuff?
