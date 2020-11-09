It's been a week since polls closed, and although it took several days, the U.S. finally has a president-elect.
Who knows what will happen over the next two months. Considering predicting national politics over the last four years has been a challenge, I leave nothing as out of the question.
Anyhow, I didn't want to spend time with some column about trying to mend wounds and find unity — we all know that's not going to happen the same way it didn't happen in 2008, 2012 or 2016, which in itself is a sad commentary on the nation as it is — but instead wanted to look at some quick-hit items about the election locally, in Indiana and nationally:
• Trump did slightly better in Indiana in 2020, but Biden did better than Hillary Clinton, too. Although this year's results aren't certified yet, Trump got 57.1% in Indiana, a little better than 56.5% in 2016. But Biden did better too, getting 41% to Clinton's 37.5%.
• Only one of Indiana's 92 counties flipped in 2020. Tippecanoe County, the home of Purdue University, went for Trump four years ago but Biden this year. All other 91 counties voted the same way this year as they did in 2016, with Democrats winning only Lake, St. Joseph, Marion and Monroe counties.
• So much for Vigo County's 15 minutes of fame. The western Indiana county that's the home of Terre Haute got some national press for being a national barometer, having correctly picked the presidential winner in the previous 16 election cycles. This year, though, Vigo went for Trump, ending that streak.
• Trump did slightly better in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties this year than he did four years ago. He did slightly worse in thge much more diverse Allen County, however.
• Of Indiana's nine Congressional districts, only one was even remotely competitive. District 5, covering Carmel and the area north of it, swung to Republican Victoria Spartz over former Democratic Lt. Gov candidate Christina Hale 50-46. The next closest was northwest Indiana's District 1, where Democrat Frank Mrvan beat Republican Mark Leyva 56.5-40.5.
• Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater won zero of 92 Indiana counties, but he was the No. 2 vote-getter in more than 30 counties, including Noble and Whitley.
• Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers won three out of 92 Indiana counties, but at just 32% of the popular vote, that's the lowest second-place finish percentage in and Indiana governor race since 1912, when Progressive Party candidate Albert Beveridge finished second with 26% in a three-way race. (That's the year when Teddy Roosevelt ran as Progressive and sundered the Republican party, leading to big Democratic wins across the nation.)
• (Another fun 1912 fact, that presidential election also featured Hoosier Eugene Debs of the Socialist party, who won zero electoral votes but 6% of the national popular vote.)
• Republicans have won the national popular vote just once in the last 20 years. If you needed any hint about why there's such staunch defense of the Electoral College from the right, you really don't need to look much further than that.
• As first reported by the Northwest Indiana Times, Mike Pence becomes the fifth Republican vice president from Indiana to serve only one term. Benjamin Harrison, the only president from Indiana, also a Republican, also was a one-term president.
• Some die-hard Trump supporters seem to be placing their faith in faithless electors to jump ship and deliver Trump a second term despite the election results. It's reminiscent of liberals launching campaigns for electors not to vote for Trump in 2016, which we all know didn't happen. Also keep in mind that just this summer the Supreme Court unanimously upheld as constitutional state laws that remove or punish electors who refuse to vote for the state's winner. Thirty-two states have faithless elector laws and 15 of those, of which Indiana is one, can remove electors if they try to defy the will of the voters.
• With Trump, the Republican Party takes the lead in the number of one-term presidents, with six. Democrats have fielded five one-term presidents and the Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties of the past had one each. However, if you count Gerald Ford, Grover Cleveland (who both served more than four years but who each lost an election bid) and Lyndon Johnson, who served more than four years but chose not to run for a second full term, then the count would be even at 7-7-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.