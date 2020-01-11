FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Farm Show is upon us again, and 2020 marks the 31st year for this location! This year’s Farm Show will take place from Tuesday through Thursday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
We have a great lineup of speakers for this year’s Farm Show! All the educational sessions will take place in the Appleseed Room A, right off the main exhibit floor, except the lunches on Tuesday and Wednesday — those will be in Appleseed Room B.
On Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., David Kohli and John Cavanaugh will deliver their Grain Market Outlook for 2020 with Ryan Martin adding in weather and Rob Winters providing input as well. At 11:30 a.m. a luncheon will be held in Appleseed Room B on “Crop Insurance — What did we learn from 2019”. This program will be given by Brian Frieden, RMA regional director. To register for this lunch, please visit www.bit.ly/FarmShowLunch or call Williamson Insurance Agency, Ag-One Agency, or the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District Office.
At 1:30 p.m., there will be a two-hour Private Applicator Recertification Program offered on “Sprayer Clean Out” by Fred Whitford and Terminating Cover Crops and Weed Control by Bill Johnson, both from Purdue University. Private Applicator Recertification Credits will be available if you attend the entire two hours for a cost of $10. Category 1 and 14 commercial credits also will be available.
Wednesday morning starts off at 10 a.m. with a discussion by David Brandt, Ohio farmer and cover crop specialist, on “Cover Crop Interseeding and Soil Health.”
A program at 11:30 a.m. will feature the annual Farm Bureau Luncheon featuring Kendall Culp, Indiana Farm Bureau vice president. Culp will be speaking on “Corn, Beans, and D.C.,” on sharing your story with legislators. This is a free lunch with the first 150 people in the door getting a meal. The lunch is sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Inc. and Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley Farm Bureaus.
On Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., Ryan Martin, chief meteorologist for Hoosier Ag Today, will take a look at the 2020 weather outlook. Immediately following, Dr. Michael Langemeier from Purdue University’s Ag Economics department will be delivering the “Grain & Livestock Market Outlook.”
From 3:30-4:30 p.m., Crystal Van Pelt and Bill Horan, Purdue Extension Educators, will be taking a “Deeper Dive into Drones.”
Wednesday evening will feature a discussion on growing hemp in Indiana with Purdue’s hemp apecialist, Marguerite Bolt. The session will be from 5-7 p.m..
On Thursday morning at 10 a.m., Rob Winters, Farm Director of Newstalk WOWO, will look at “Ten Legal Tips for your Farm’s Future.” At 11 a.m., Lannie Cohen, president of Capital Commodity Services, will talk about how to make hedging work for you in 2020. At 1 p.m., a workshop will be talking about the Ag Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs managed by the Farm Service Agency.
The Farm Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
We look forward to seeing you there!
