This is the text of the hand-written letter that was inside the 9x12 manilla envelope I received recently from the Noble County Jail.
“My name is Yancie Hunter. I am an artist and a professional tattoo artist. I own Y&L Tattoos An Art Creations/Google. I am currently a federal inmate in Noble County Jail. I am charged with felon in possession of a firearm. I am currently in the Q360 program trying to learn and better myself. The program is new and I feel a really good thing with a lot to teach us. I saw this picture in the paper and read and wanted to do something good and give something to someone that will appreciate it. I tattoo and draw portraits for a living. I wanted to donate this priceless, precious piece of art. Hopefully, you can get it to the family. Thank you so much and I hope I didn’t waste your time. God bless. Sincerely, Yancie”
+++
With the letter was a clipping of a photo that I used with my Sept. 10 funny kids column and Yancie’s heart-warming black and white interpretation on a piece of fabric. (See photo)
Yancie did not know that the photo had come from my nephew Peter’s wife, Analicia. One of the little girls is their daughter. Analicia shared the photo with our family, and I immediately fell in love with it. With her permission, I used it with my Sept. 10 funny kids column.
Peter’s parents — my sister Sally and her husband Richard — were in Indiana so I was able to share the letter and gift with them; they said they would make sure that Analicia and Peter received them. I wrote back to Yancie and asked if I could use his letter and a photo of the gift in the newspaper and he agreed. He wrote:
“I’m really glad you got the portrait ... It is cool that it is your family. I did not know but things happen for a reason. Please use the portrait and letter in the newspaper ... Thank you so much for accepting this precious piece of art.”
Thank you, Yancie!
