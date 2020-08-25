Today, we find ourselves conducting more meetings from home than ever before.
We appreciate that, but just because they only see half of us does not mean that we can’t don the denim to cover our seat and calves on which we have been diligently working to hit our fatness goals and earn that COVID-20. Listen to your friends and peers! McD’s hasn’t given up on you, and you shouldn’t either!
How you dress in the morning will determine whether you are pairing a slim fit dark floral pattern with your confidant white jeans and Magnum P.I.-esque energy without the ‘80’s ‘stache as you are prepping for that casual-Friday, end-of-the-week-round-up virtual meeting with the bosses cloaking the fact you’re in a tropical climate by using low lighting and a green screen. Maybe you just got back from your company retreat and since the fall season is right around the corner have already pulled out your favorite distressed Levi’s and paired them with military inspired tough boots, fatigue jacket and chain necklace. Or, perhaps you and your rebellious wife are about to break government protocol and escape the lockdown for a much needed night out on the town full of fun mask wearing or shaming — in which case I would highly recommend a pair of dark jeans and a slim-fitting dark pattern long sleeve.
Your better half might be of the persuasion that your jeans, regardless of the date of purchase or the last time they saw the inside of the laundry room, need be fresh from the washing machine. There has been an ongoing debate circling America’s favorite pants reaching farther back than the effectiveness of social distancing and more fiery than the one-way shopping aisle signs at your local department store. Levi’s CEO on a recent talk show stated that the denim he was currently wearing had been in his collection, worn periodically over the past year, and had yet to experience a “Karen-like” meet-up with some Tide pods (the washing machine kind, not the candy meant for teens on YouTube) and an agitator. Tommy Hilfiger claimed he had several pairs of Levi’s in his closet which he had never washed, worn regularly, and never will wash.
Believe it or not, the experts have designed denim to be worn for long periods of time without soap and water. This is in strong contradiction to the motherly edicts declared time and again stating that clothes get dirty, and then get washed. However, we have been laundering our denim incorrectly, and if you have a moment or two ... I’d be glad to enlighten you.
Denim is designed with a pattern weave and is colored with an indigo die which actually only penetrates the exterior weave concealing another layer behind it producing the ever-coveted distressed patina which over the years burrowed a special place in our hearts. We have seen the pre-distressed denim sold in stores and the responses from the older generation describing how they used to have to work for those denim scars which are now manufactured and substantially raises the price of the brand. Of course, if you are wearing your denim to the job site, disregard this article and move on to the next section in the paper, however, if you are one wanting to make a statement — then play-on, playa’.
Some companies tag their jeans with a note saying to wait six months before washing as it will prematurely rinse away the indigo thus removing the opportunity to naturally distress the jeans according to your body style (eg. cat scratches, fading, etc). Some people will have you believing that you should Febreeze your jeans or spritz them with vodka and throw them in the freezer to eliminate odors and help extend the life of your much loved denim rather than to toss them into the machine. This method may be more of a myth than a technique which works, or in our circumstance, permissible by the spouse.
If you regularly purchase value priced jeans from the bargain bin — and there’s nothing wrong with that — then this article does not apply.
How does one tell the difference between the cheaper and the better quality? So glad you asked: Flipping the pant leg inside out will reveal a selvage seam down the side which will be dual-stitched with great detail indicating a finer quality pair of denim. The more frayed edges that you find inside on the hems, the more that particular manufacturer saved on time in creating the pair of jeans you now own. Another great indicator is the zipper. Inspect the tab on the zipper and locate the acronym “YKK.” When you find the symbol, you will know that brand pays attention to the details.
One question you might be asking yourself is, “Golly-gee willikers, Toby! Why on Earth must I spend all this time on the detail of a pair of jeans only to get them home and have to go through a special cleaning process to ensure their life? If they cost more, they should then be more durable, correct?” If you are indeed posing that question, I would have to agree that you make a good point, however, if I owned a specially garaged Red 1961 Ferrari GT California Convertible of which only 100 were ever made and I spent three years restoring it, I would never attempt to drive it through a brick wall just to ensure its quality and worth. You would never drive it, just rub it with a diaper. (See “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”)
Some might say that you should dry clean your denim, thus removing them from the washing machine all-together, right? But, you — the wise newspaper-subscribing individual that you are — know that a dry cleaner uses several chemicals to clean your clothes, thus potentially removing far more indigo than if had you simply washed them at home and thus diminishing the life of your quality pair of denim.
There is a rumor floating around that if you walked out into the ocean wearing your jeans the natural salt in the water helps to agitate and remove the dirt without the use of harsh chemicals and then you simply let them air dry. A problem which might occur would be the salt remaining in your clothes and eating away at the indigo without being thoroughly rinsed after your ocean-walking escapades in a clean basin removing the salt and then permitting them to air dry.
If you do not happen to have the Gulf of Mexico nearby or your company retreat just ended and thus eliminating your access to the ocean, then you may wish to give this a try if it is commanded to have your jeans washed:
Clean out your bathtub. Be certain to thoroughly rinse away any and all cleaning chemicals as you do not want those in the fibers of your denim. Fill the tub to about 4 inches depth of room-temperature water and mix in one teaspoon of detergent. Turn your jeans inside out and completely submerge them in the water. You’ll have about 30 minutes of wait time here, so catch up on your Quibi or an episode and a half of your favorite Twilight Zone and of course, a couple hits of espresso. When 30 minutes are up, agitate your jeans in the solution mimicking the motion of a machine wash on a delicate cycle. Turn them right-side-out and allow the dirt to fall off the jeans into the tub. Drain the tub and remove any indigo, loose dirt or particles. Press the water out of the jeans without squeezing or twisting. Fill up the tub once more with 4 inches of cold water, submerge the jeans similar to the rinse cycle. Wait 15 minutes (a little more time for another espresso). Drain the tub, press the water out, and hang the jeans in a dry place.
You are free to completely disregard the preceding instructions, using the paper for kindling in your next bonfire and the instructions for mocking around the next family gathering. Or, put these instructions to good use, ensuring the proper cleaning of your denim and prolonging the life of a good pair jeans and arriving on the scene with style and then some in a clean pair denim for your next in-person meeting (yeah ... like that will happen) or date night. If nothing else, washing your denim in the aforementioned fashion will allow at least a break from the mundane and a few moments for some Quibi episodes complimented by a several hits of espresso, but ... then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
