“Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrews 13:2 ESV)
“For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.” (Psalm 91:11 ESV)
How blessed I have been lately, even though many sorrows have followed me. Having, what I feel a “servant’s heart,” due to my past professional life, I feel very blessed to be able to serve our Father, however He calls me to do.
And, I am so very blessed to have my “earth angels” come forth to help me, in my own time, of living life.
One often stumbles upon a happening in their life that is totally confusing. One might think, “Where did this come from?” Really, I do not want to blame that bad old meanie but he/it does lurk about, trying to confuse us and trying to pull us away from our Father.
During the past few months, almost, true tragedy has pestered me — and then our Father stepped in and blessings were given to me. An earth angel, so sweetly came forth because I reached out to someone and our Father sent her to me. “M”, is like a daughter to me and called every day, as she lives out of state.
I did an errand for my son, who is an entertainer, as he was coming to Fort Wayne to do a Christmas show and called and asked me to get an Entertainment Paper. The paper is published in Fort Wayne, and there was a really nice write-up about him and his band. I met another “earth angel” at a liquor store late in the evening, because that was the closest place to where we lived, which had the papers. The next evening, went to see my son sing just one song. The manager of the liquor store went with me and my son put her on his quest list; and she “protected me” and made sure people did not get too close to a 77-year-old woman with a bad heart.
According to my doctor, I must wear a mask, and I did, but the mask I wanted to wear, I lost it between the car and the venue. I had another kind with me, but the lost mask had my son’s band logo on the front and was very thick.
The next morning before my son left, he came by the house The band usually stays together at a hotel, and he brought me my mask. He found my mask, laying outside along the building where he had played. Now, I know it is just a mask, but that, to me was a part of him and I felt sad about losing it. You may think to yourself, what a silly thing to think that a mask would be that important. It was not the importance of the mask, it was the total picture of my new protective friend, “H”, my new faithful friend, “S”, my sweet “M”, my precious son singing a Christmas song to me, coming to the edge of the stage and bending down and kissing me on my cheek and believing that our Father showed him where my mask was. Blessings showered down upon me after so much turmoil and had been swept into my life.
There are two more “earth angels, “K” and “A”, who have stepped up to the needs I had during my husband’s illness. And so, I know that God sends angels, whether they are “earth angels” or His divine angels (and I believe in them as well, having experienced at least two angelic incidents in my life). I am blessed.
So, this coming New Year of 2023, when the world seems like it is totally upside down, crooked, corrupt, confused, and mean, let us each, look for the angels that surround us. I have had too many experiences, just by going shopping at the grocery, where our Father has introduced me to so many wonderful children of his. I can assure you our Father knows when we need that extra something in life to keep us going and He sends it, albeit in His timing. But He is always on time, introducing us to His earth angels or His divine angels.
May our Father continue to bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have this New Year 2023! Be ever open to showing hospitality to strangers.
